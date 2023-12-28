Whatever Happened To Divorce Court Star Judge Lynn Toler?
Judge Lynn Toler hit the gavel one last time in 2020 after announcing her departure from "Divorce Court." But what has the judge been up to since?
Toler first joined "Divorce Court" in 2006, and unlike many other television judges, she is certified in her profession, per The U.S. Sun. She earned her undergraduate degree at Harvard College and got her Juris Doctor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Toler probably never would have expected she would use her law degree for a television show, but she did for 13 years.
On "Divorce Court," Toler helped couples with their problems, hoping to solve messy splits. Viewers loved Toler, but unfortunately, all good things come to an end, and after a lengthy run on the show, Toler announced that she would be leaving. In a now-deleted Twitter video, Toler shared her decision to leave the show, per People. She said, "I couldn't wait any longer because the news is coming out and I wanted you to hear it from me. I've left 'Divorce Court,' we parted ways. I had 13 great years. It was time to move on." Fans were devastated to hear the news, but the judge was ready for new things. She said, "I'm going to be moving forward with some new things. You will be hearing from me — sooner rather than later is the plan." Toler planned to do big things after her time on "Divorce Court," and she has, but her life has also changed drastically.
Judge Lynn Toler lost her husband
Judge Lynn Toler was excited about her future after leaving "Divorce Court," but tragedy struck the television star not long after she departed from the show. In January 2023, Toler shared the heartbreaking news that her husband, Eric "Big E" Mumford, had passed away. She posted a photo of the two with text over the image that said, "Beautiful Man. Both inside and out." She then wrote a separate caption, revealing the sad news. She said, "Eric Mumford BigE. January 1, 1951 – December 23, 2022. I am in a million pieces." Toler's husband was 71 years old, and the cause of death is still unknown, per Vibe.
Besides her post, Toler didn't share much about her spouse's tragic death, but in the months that followed, she slowly started to open up about the devastating loss. In August 2023, the former television star revealed on the "Hardly Initiated" podcast that she had seen her husband on the morning of his death and received a call from a random number. Initially, she didn't pick up, but when she did, the hospital told her she needed to come in because of her husband. She said, "He was dead when they called ... I said, 'So, he's dead? Just tell me. Is he dead?' 'I'm sorry, I can't tell you that. You have to wait to talk to a doctor.' So, you know he's dead, but you don't know he's dead." Toler was devastated after losing Mumford.
Judge Lynn Toler has been taking on other business ventures
Despite all the devastation Judge Lynn Toler has faced since leaving "Divorce Court," she has also had some exciting moments. In April 2023, ALLBLK, a brand of the AMC network, revealed that they were creating a series based on Toler's life. Brett Dismuke, general manager of ALLBLK & WE TV, said, "The honorable Judge Lynn Toler has been a part of the AMC Networks family for quite some time ... Now, we have the opportunity to continue our relationship with this new compelling scripted series, as we work together to share Judge Toler's incredible journey that led to the esteemed gravitas she carries today." Toler was thrilled to have a new series based on her life and even served as an executive producer on the show.
After the series premiered, Toler spoke with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about Chyna Layne, who landed the role of the famed judge. She praised Layne, saying, "It's like she walked through my brain, gathered it all up and put it on her body and just displayed it. I feel like I could be her mother. That's how much we look alike. That's a sell. She's a younger, grander version of me." Toler was proud of the series, and this might be the beginning of a new journey for her.