Whatever Happened To Divorce Court Star Judge Lynn Toler?

Judge Lynn Toler hit the gavel one last time in 2020 after announcing her departure from "Divorce Court." But what has the judge been up to since?

Toler first joined "Divorce Court" in 2006, and unlike many other television judges, she is certified in her profession, per The U.S. Sun. She earned her undergraduate degree at Harvard College and got her Juris Doctor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Toler probably never would have expected she would use her law degree for a television show, but she did for 13 years.

On "Divorce Court," Toler helped couples with their problems, hoping to solve messy splits. Viewers loved Toler, but unfortunately, all good things come to an end, and after a lengthy run on the show, Toler announced that she would be leaving. In a now-deleted Twitter video, Toler shared her decision to leave the show, per People. She said, "I couldn't wait any longer because the news is coming out and I wanted you to hear it from me. I've left 'Divorce Court,' we parted ways. I had 13 great years. It was time to move on." Fans were devastated to hear the news, but the judge was ready for new things. She said, "I'm going to be moving forward with some new things. You will be hearing from me — sooner rather than later is the plan." Toler planned to do big things after her time on "Divorce Court," and she has, but her life has also changed drastically.