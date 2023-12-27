Jonathan Owens ROASTED Over Simone Biles Marriage Comments: 'Mr. Biles'

Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens is facing major backlash following recent comments about his relationship with the famous gymnast. The couple started dating back in 2020, and while things were kept under wraps for a bit, they soon began sharing their love with the public. "Wishing the happiest 24th birthday to my lady, I'm so excited for what the future holds for us and I can't wait to celebrate many more with you. I love you baby," Owens, who plays in the NFL, sweetly wrote in a 2021 birthday tribute.

Unsurprisingly, by February 2022, Owens popped the big question with the couple confirming their engagement on Instagram. A little over a year later, Biles and Owens said their "I dos," first in an intimate Texan ceremony and then at a lavish destination wedding in Mexico. But while the pair's busy careers sometimes mean being miles apart from each other, they have clearly found a way to make it work. "Long distance isn't easy, but seeing you play your heart out is so worth it. I'm so proud of you baby," Biles captioned an August 2023 Instagram post of her kissing her beau at one of Owens' games.

But while there seems to be a lot of love between the two lovebirds, social media fans are not so happy due to Owens' recent comments regarding who is the bigger catch in their relationship.