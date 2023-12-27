Jonathan Owens ROASTED Over Simone Biles Marriage Comments: 'Mr. Biles'
Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens is facing major backlash following recent comments about his relationship with the famous gymnast. The couple started dating back in 2020, and while things were kept under wraps for a bit, they soon began sharing their love with the public. "Wishing the happiest 24th birthday to my lady, I'm so excited for what the future holds for us and I can't wait to celebrate many more with you. I love you baby," Owens, who plays in the NFL, sweetly wrote in a 2021 birthday tribute.
Unsurprisingly, by February 2022, Owens popped the big question with the couple confirming their engagement on Instagram. A little over a year later, Biles and Owens said their "I dos," first in an intimate Texan ceremony and then at a lavish destination wedding in Mexico. But while the pair's busy careers sometimes mean being miles apart from each other, they have clearly found a way to make it work. "Long distance isn't easy, but seeing you play your heart out is so worth it. I'm so proud of you baby," Biles captioned an August 2023 Instagram post of her kissing her beau at one of Owens' games.
But while there seems to be a lot of love between the two lovebirds, social media fans are not so happy due to Owens' recent comments regarding who is the bigger catch in their relationship.
Jonathan Owens thought he was the catch in relationship with Simone Biles
In a newly released episode of "The Pivot" podcast, Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles touched on their love story. During the interview, Owen revealed that he met Biles on Raya — a private dating app popular among celebrities — but admitted he did not know who she was at the time. "I'm like, 'Lemme see who this is.' I never really paid attention to gymnastics," Owens recounted of the first time he saw Biles on Raya. "So it piqued my curiosity." The pair would later connect with Biles eventually making the first move. "She messaged me Tuesday, and then we were texting back and forth, and then we hung out Friday," he revealed.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a second meeting proved difficult for Owens and Biles. Not one to back down easily, Biles ended up taking a 45-minute drive to Houston where Owen lived. With this level of proactiveness on the gymnast's side, it seems that she was interested in pursuing a relationship with Owens. And when asked if this made him feel like "the catch," Owens promptly agreed. "I always say that the men are the catch ... Because I was fighting it ... I was afraid to commit ... but you know, it happens when you least expect it," he shared on the podcast.
But with Biles's record as the single most highly decorated gymnast in the history of the world, fans were not having Owens' claim of being "the catch" of the couple.
Fans accused Owens of putting down his famous wife
Jonathan Owens might believe he is "the catch" but fans beg to differ. Following the release of the podcast, displeased fans took to social media where they criticized the NFL player for deliberately trying to belittle his wife and her numerous achievements. "Jonathan Owens continuing to pretend he didn't know who Simone Biles was before meeting her is hilarious," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Specifically, fans on Instagram have flooded Owen's comments section to show their displeasure, while also asserting that Owens's relationship with Biles was his ticket to fame. "Merry Christmas Mr Biles," one person wrote (via TMZ). "I don't even know his name. I just know him as Simone Biles's husband," another added.
But while Owens might have caught the flak for his comments, the Green Bay Packers strong safety has no care in the world. "Unbothered. Just know we locked in over here," he captioned a loved-up Instagram post of himself and Biles. Similarly, Biles is standing strong behind her husband amid the uproar. "Are y'all done yet," she captioned a confused-looking child in a tweet on December 24. In addition, the 26-year-old has also retweeted several tweets condemning the seemingly unfair backlash against Owens.
Now, he might be married to one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, but not even Jonathan Owens is immune to the fury of the internet!