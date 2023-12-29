Here's What Celine Dion Looks Like Without Makeup
Celine Dion was the epitome of strength and beauty when she made her first public appearance in more than three years. The French-Canadian singer and her sons attended an NHL game and even belted out a few notes. A spokesperson told People, "She's been through a lot, and to see her like this and smiling and being so happy. ... I know she has good days and not-so-good days, but this was a very good day and it was reassuring." They were referring to Dion's 2022 announcement that she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome. The auto-immune condition targets the central nervous system and may cause pain, hyper-rigidity, and severe muscle spasms. Dion took to Instagram and shared a few post-game snaps, much to the delight of her followers, who were quick to post encouraging comments. One said, "All of you look marvelous and radiant!" while another noted, "Grateful you look so strong, healthy and relaxed."
As a teen, Dion believed she had many flaws, but she has come a long way since then. When L'Oréal Paris announced that she was their global ambassador in 2019, she told Hello! "I was skinny and had problems with my teeth — I could go on and on. I never saw this coming, especially at 51." She also told People, "I never really felt confident beauty-wise." Dion seems to be singing a different tune these days, as she's not afraid to bear it all for the cameras.
Celine Dion shows off naturally flawless skin
Celine Dion's glow-up has all of us reaching for our cleansers. The "I'm Alive" songstress took to social media in October 2020 to share a message of hope. She wrote, "In challenging times it's even more important to reflect on everything that we are thankful for. I hope you find moments of peace, happiness, and love, today and every day." Dion shared two pictures of herself in the outdoors, enjoying nature. She sported a chic black bodysuit paired with leather pants, casually accentuated with a red sweater tied around her waist. Of course, the dark clothing provided the perfect backdrop for her radiant, naked skin. Even without a trace of makeup, Dion looked polished and put together while showing off her sun-kissed and flawless skin.
In an interview with This Morning, Dion divulged some of her secrets for going make-up-free. She said, "I would wear my hair up in a chignon or up on top of my head, so it kind of gives you a little lift in a way." The artist noticed that sometimes you just need to wear your hair differently to enhance your appearance. Take that contouring! Who needs a face-lift? Well, Madame Dion certainly doesn't.
Celine Dion believes strong women are beautiful
Legendary songstress Celine Dion believes there is a link between mental health and beauty. In 2015, when Dave Lackie was fishing for beauty secrets, she threw him a curveball instead of spilling her skincare regimen. She spoke about how people sometimes underestimate themselves because they are not complimented or told that they are appreciated. Dion emphasized the importance of a positive self-image and expressed her desire for every woman to embrace that feeling. "I want them to feel strong about themselves ... Every woman should feel she is important that she makes a difference and that she is loved. That's success, you know, feeling good ... I want them to feel strong about who they are," Dion said. In a nutshell, the mother-of-three believes beauty is multi-dimensional and requires some introspection. What a legacy to leave for her three sons!
The "My Heart Will Go On" singer again affirmed her belief that success and self-worth work hand-in-hand. In a 2019 interview, she spoke about how feeling beautiful can be a powerful tool even if "you're not out there on stage, or out there on TV." Per Us Weekly, Dion said, "Feeling beautiful makes you feel strong. And feeling strong makes you succeed." As Dion navigates life with an autoimmune disease, her words have never rung more true.