Here's What Celine Dion Looks Like Without Makeup

Celine Dion was the epitome of strength and beauty when she made her first public appearance in more than three years. The French-Canadian singer and her sons attended an NHL game and even belted out a few notes. A spokesperson told People, "She's been through a lot, and to see her like this and smiling and being so happy. ... I know she has good days and not-so-good days, but this was a very good day and it was reassuring." They were referring to Dion's 2022 announcement that she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome. The auto-immune condition targets the central nervous system and may cause pain, hyper-rigidity, and severe muscle spasms. Dion took to Instagram and shared a few post-game snaps, much to the delight of her followers, who were quick to post encouraging comments. One said, "All of you look marvelous and radiant!" while another noted, "Grateful you look so strong, healthy and relaxed."

As a teen, Dion believed she had many flaws, but she has come a long way since then. When L'Oréal Paris announced that she was their global ambassador in 2019, she told Hello! "I was skinny and had problems with my teeth — I could go on and on. I never saw this coming, especially at 51." She also told People, "I never really felt confident beauty-wise." Dion seems to be singing a different tune these days, as she's not afraid to bear it all for the cameras.