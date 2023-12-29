The Struggles Ashley Greene Faced Before Her Hallmark Channel Debut

Fame might make you popular, but it doesn't always make for lasting friendships. That certainly was Ashley Greene's experience by the time of the final "Twilight" film's release. In a November 2012 Marie Claire profile, Greene lamented the disruption of personal relationships after the vampire blockbusters made her a household name. "It was a hard adjustment going from zero to 100 in a day. But it was also hard to talk to [friends], because you don't want to be a jerk," she confessed (via Page Six). Some within Greene's inner circle reportedly couldn't help but perceive her differently after her overnight fame. "After the movie came out, some people said, 'You changed.' And I said, 'I haven't changed, dude. Your opinion of me has changed because I am working on this film,'" she shared, reassuring that her parents let her know if fame had gone to her noggin.

Another unforeseen struggle for the "LOL" star was dating within her industry. Dubbing the experience of dating fellow actors as brief, Greene broke it down in the same 2012 Marie Claire interview. "You go on a couple of dates, and then someone ships off to do a movie," she explained. "It's not like you're going to fly out and see them, because it's not serious enough for that."

However, dating and keeping old friends weren't the deepest issues Greene has had to face since her "Twilight" fame.