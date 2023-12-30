The Shady Side Of Rachel Zegler

With starring roles in big-action blockbusters "The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," and "West Side Story," Rachel Zegler has demonstrated that she's ready for the big leagues — but that's not the only thing she's proven. As the actor's star has risen in recent years, so too has her capacity for controversy. This is partly because Zegler isn't afraid to share her unfiltered opinions, even if people don't always like them. In a 2023 appearance with Variety's Actors on Actors series, the star offered her take on dealing with online trolls. "As much as you'd like to remind people verbally that being in the spotlight doesn't absolve you of your humanity — that you're allowed to have human moments — it doesn't necessarily do what you want it to do. It fuels them more," Zegler said. She went on to explain that the criticism has only made her stronger, "like solid Teflon."

That's a good thing because there's been quite a bit of criticism. Almost from the moment that she was cast as the lead in Disney's 2024 live-action remake of "Snow White," Zegler didn't hold back on sharing her thoughts about the original film, angering Disney purists in the process. She also made headlines for her dramatic reading of Britney Spears' tweets during a difficult period for the Spears clan. Buckle up — because if you're reading about every time Zegler acted shady, there's a lot to cover.