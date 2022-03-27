Rachel Zegler's Oscars Burn Just Made Her A Fan-Favorite
Fans were pretty confused when "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler said a week prior to the Oscars that she wasn't invited to the big show. People reported that when a fan asked her on Instagram what she planned to wear, she replied, "I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel." She said in a further comment that she tried to get an invite to the show — where "West Side Story" is nominated seven times over — but had been unsuccessful. "I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago." She finished by writing that she hoped for a miracle in the 11th hour so that she could celebrate in person.
Lo and behold, Zegler ended up scoring that invite to the Oscars just a few days before the March 27 show — and she was invited to present an award, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet also reported that Zegler is currently filming a project in London, and the crew was more than happy to oblige rearranging her schedule so she could appear in Los Angeles to be on stage.
And arrive, she did. Zegler took the stage to present the award for best visual effects alongside Jacob Elordi and instantly won over viewers with her candor.
Rachel Zegler joked about not being invited to the Oscars
When Rachel Zegler took the stage with Jacob Elordi, she couldn't resist making a joke about her last-minute invitation to the Oscars. Elordi, in typical Oscar fashion, told the audience he never could have imagined being on that stage. Then, in the most charming fashion, Zegler quipped to the audience, "I never thought that I would be here six days ago. Dreams really do come true — pretty fast." And Twitter cannot get enough of her for it. One Twitter user offered her props for making the joke at her own expense while another admitted that the actor made them openly guffaw.
What many people on Twitter are wondering, though, is why the Academy didn't include Zegler in the segment of real-life Disney princesses. Halle Bailey, Lily James, and Naomi Scott took the stage together — the actors from the live-action "Little Mermaid," "Cinderella," and "Aladdin." Each actor plays the princess in these movies, but let's not forget that Zegler is also a Disney princess: She is the live-action Snow White!
It all seems a bit sketchy, but we're just glad Zegler made it and got to have her moment on stage. And that she'll get to celebrate her movie alongside the rest of the cast and crew in attendance.