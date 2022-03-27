Rachel Zegler's Oscars Burn Just Made Her A Fan-Favorite

Fans were pretty confused when "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler said a week prior to the Oscars that she wasn't invited to the big show. People reported that when a fan asked her on Instagram what she planned to wear, she replied, "I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel." She said in a further comment that she tried to get an invite to the show — where "West Side Story" is nominated seven times over — but had been unsuccessful. "I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago." She finished by writing that she hoped for a miracle in the 11th hour so that she could celebrate in person.

Lo and behold, Zegler ended up scoring that invite to the Oscars just a few days before the March 27 show — and she was invited to present an award, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet also reported that Zegler is currently filming a project in London, and the crew was more than happy to oblige rearranging her schedule so she could appear in Los Angeles to be on stage.

And arrive, she did. Zegler took the stage to present the award for best visual effects alongside Jacob Elordi and instantly won over viewers with her candor.