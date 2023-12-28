Danny Masterson's Mugshot Has Finally Been Revealed

This article includes mentions of rape and sexual assualt.

In the wake of his rape conviction, Danny Masterson's prison mugshot has been released. As a refresher, in June 2020, Masterson was charged with three counts of rape for sexually assaulting three different women in the space of two years between 2001 and 2003. That same month, the actor was arrested but was subsequently released on a $3.3 million bail, per Us Weekly. By January 2021, the "That '70s Show" star pleaded not guilty to all three charges. "Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify," his attorney Tom Mesereau said in a statement to People at the time.

Two years after he was first charged, Masterson's first trial commenced in October 2022 but was eventually ruled a mistrial in November 2022 following the jury's inability to reach a unanimous decision. In April 2023, a second trial commenced, ending in May 2023 with a guilty verdict for raping two women. For this, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison on September 7, 2023. "Mr. Masterson, I know that you're sitting here steadfast in your claims of innocence and thus no doubt feeling victimized by a justice system that has failed you. But Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here," Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo said to the actor following the sentence (via NBC News).

But while Masterson has remained out of the public eye since his sentence, the actor recently resurfaced in a newly released prison mugshot.