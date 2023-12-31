Mariah Carey's Wildly Lavish Lifestyle Reportedly Costs Her A Fortune

Mariah Carey is one of the top divas in the world — and her spending habits reflect it. Celebrity Net Worth values the "Always Be My Baby" singer at a whopping $350 million and although she hasn't released a studio album since 2018, she's still bringing in the big bucks. According to Forbes, Carey's hit holiday song played in stores and on the radio every year, "All I Want For Christmas is You," earns her around $2.5 million per year, which means she pretty much makes money in her sleep. Then, there were her two Las Vegas residencies which reportedly get her $30 million per contract.

Of course, with all of Carey's hard work, she deserves to splurge on herself. Back in 2014, TMZ revealed that it cost up to $85,000 to get her glammed for a photoshoot. That's including a $2,400 manicure and makeup that cost over $7,000. However, the former "American Idol" judge's wild spending has apparently caused issues in her past relationship and for her bank account as well.