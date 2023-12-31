Mariah Carey's Wildly Lavish Lifestyle Reportedly Costs Her A Fortune
Mariah Carey is one of the top divas in the world — and her spending habits reflect it. Celebrity Net Worth values the "Always Be My Baby" singer at a whopping $350 million and although she hasn't released a studio album since 2018, she's still bringing in the big bucks. According to Forbes, Carey's hit holiday song played in stores and on the radio every year, "All I Want For Christmas is You," earns her around $2.5 million per year, which means she pretty much makes money in her sleep. Then, there were her two Las Vegas residencies which reportedly get her $30 million per contract.
Of course, with all of Carey's hard work, she deserves to splurge on herself. Back in 2014, TMZ revealed that it cost up to $85,000 to get her glammed for a photoshoot. That's including a $2,400 manicure and makeup that cost over $7,000. However, the former "American Idol" judge's wild spending has apparently caused issues in her past relationship and for her bank account as well.
Mariah Carey's luxe lifestyle included his-and-hers yachts
If you're in a relationship with Mariah Carey, be prepared to shell out a fortune for your own boat. It's not enough to have just one yacht, but according to Mimi, her then-fiance James Packer had to have his own. "It is important to have his-and-hers everything," Carey stated to ET in 2016. At the time, the two were vacationing in Italy on Packer's $340,000 per week vessel, while the "Obsessed" singer had her own yacht chartered nearby. Carey's overspending caused issues with Packer and Woman's Day (via Now To Love) reported that the native Australian dumped her partly due to her squandering her money. "James is very generous but Mariah takes it to the next level," a source revealed. Carey did get to keep her $10 million engagement ring.
Carey didn't quit her lavish lifestyle after her breakup with Packer. According to Vanity Fair, she dropped $15,000 a night at a Paris hotel and $12,000 for a mansion stay during her "Sweet Sweet Fantasy" tour. She also doled out $250,000 each month for her Los Angeles rental when she had stayed in California. It seems Carey is still on a never-ending shopping spree and according to reports, she makes way too many purchases to even use on herself.
Mariah Carey reportedly spends $1 million a month
Even Mariah Carey can't keep up with her spending habits. As reported by the National Enquirer (via Radar), she orders so many packages that she doesn't have time to unbox all of them. "Mariah used to be more cautious with her money. She was always extravagant but there were at least some limits, but not anymore," an insider shared. "Now it seems like she just lives her life to spend money. No price tag is too high — and the more expensive and exotic something is, the more she likes it," the source asserted.
As for claims she's a diva, Carey wears the title as a badge of honor. "I f***ing am high-maintenance because I deserve to be at this point. That may sound arrogant, but I hope you frame it within the context of coming from nothing. If I can't be high-maintenance after working my a** off my entire life, oh, I'm sorry – I didn't realize we all had to be low-maintenance," she told The Guardian. Carey joked, "I was always high-maintenance, it's just I didn't have anyone to do the maintenance when I was growing up!" Mimi just proves once a diva, always a diva — and she's proud of it.