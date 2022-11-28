Mariah Carey Gets Candid About The Diva Rumors That Plagued Her Career

Self-professed diva Mariah Carey made headlines back in August when she accused princess-turned-podcaster Meghan Markle of serving up her very own diva moments from time to time.

The story goes that Carey joined Markle on the August 30 episode of Markle's podcast, "Archetypes," and the two ladies discussed the word "diva" and all of the negative and positive connotations associated with the hot-button noun. However, things took an interesting turn when Carey pushed back after Markle claimed that she had never personally connected with the word. "You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan," Carey insisted. "Don't even." While Markle seemed equal parts mortified and shocked at Carey's accusation, Carey later doubled down on Twitter. "Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about 'The Duality of Diva.' Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!!" Carey tweeted.

But how has Carey learned to live with the label? The "Obsessed" singer recently opened up about her own reckoning with the "D" word...