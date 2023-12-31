The Untold Truth Of Suri Cruise

It's risky business being a celebrity baby, especially when your parents are Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. Perhaps it was the unexpectedness of Maverick from "Top Gun" and Joey from "Dawson's Creek" getting hitched and having a child together that made Suri Cruise an object of fascination while she was still in the womb — and the obsession just kept intensifying after she made her public debut on a Vanity Fair cover in 2006.

The obsession also took some odd turns. Have you ever stopped to wonder what became of the bronze sculpture inspired by Suri's "first poop?" Or whether the snarky blog inspired by TomKat's TomKitten, Suri's Burn Book, still exists? Well, the poo statue was purchased by the online casino Golden Palace for $10,000 and put on display in its museum of oddities, and the blog was last updated in 2020 with a photo of Suri wearing a "Vote" T-shirt.

You might also recall that Tom used to talk about his daughter often during her early years, like when he told Esquire that he entertained her with scripts rather than storybooks. "I'll start with the beginning of the movie and take her through the story beat by beat. Of course, I make it age-appropriate. She's four years old. But she asks all the right questions," he said. There are so many other compelling Suri stories to tell, so do you want her untold truth? Well, read on if you think you can handle her untold truth.