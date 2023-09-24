The Controversial School That Will And Jada Pinkett-Smith Started

While Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" revelations and Will Smith's infamous 2022 Oscars slap are likely the first controversies to come to mind when thinking about the couple, they were questioned about something else back in the late aughts and early 2010s. That would be their now-closed school, New Village Leadership Academy.

Per Fox News, Pinkett Smith explained at an event that she'd got the idea to open a school after a number of parents asked for their kids to join the homeschooling lessons she'd been running for her and Will's kids, Jaden and Willow Smith. In 2008, that vision became a reality, when Will leased a campus and New Village Leadership Academy opened its doors. Set to offer students daily, nutritious meals, resources like laptops, and committed to creating a diverse environment, the school seemed like the perfect option for parents looking for alternatives to mainstream education. So, why the controversy? Per The Daily Beast, much of the curriculum was based on "study technology," a method developed by L. Ron Hubbard — aka the founder of Scientology.

Soon enough, the academy was billed as a Scientology school in headlines, despite both Will and Pinkett Smith repeatedly reiterating that that wasn't the case. Unfortunately, the label was hard to shake, and throughout its five-year run — and even after its closure — the academy continued to be framed as one affiliated to the religion. That said, the real reason the controversial school closed for good was significantly less scandalous.