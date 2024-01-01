How Rich Is King Charles?

Since his birth, King Charles III has gradually built a net worth of over $2.3 billion. The first-born son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, Charles was first in line to the British throne, which gave him access to the Duchy of Cornwall, an estate trust that holds numerous properties, royal assets, land, and much more. As the king grew older, his net worth and income continued to soar with new investments and opportunities.

Charles founded Duchy Organic in 1990, and it is now the UK's biggest organic food and drink brand. Through state and private means, King Charles also owns numerous real estate assets, ranging from castles to ancient ruins and even residential properties (yes, the king is essentially a landlord). On formal fronts, he earns money through the Duchy of Lancaster, Sovereign Grant, and the Crown Estate, bringing his estimated yearly income to at least $20 million. The king's monetary situation has changed significantly since ascending the throne in September 2022. But how did he accumulate his wealth over the years?