Why Hollywood Won't Cast Ashton Kutcher Anymore

It seems fair to say that Ashton Kutcher has had a pretty terrible 2023. The year had actually started pretty well thanks to a cameo in "That '90s Show," Netflix's sequel to the retro sitcom that he and wife Mila Kunis made their name on. But things only went downhill from there.

The "Just Married" star then flopped hard with his rom-com comeback, aligned himself with a comedian that would go on to redefine the term problematic, and became embroiled in an NFT scandal. But that was all small fry compared to the backlash he received for lending his support to a convicted rapist and the unconvincing apology that followed.

But Kutcher's stock had already fallen pretty far before his annus horribilis. From murder trial testimonies and hygiene confessions to ill-timed investments and memoir revelations, here's a look at why Hollywood might now be reluctant to cast one of its former golden boys.