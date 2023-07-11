Strange Things About Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis' Relationship
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' love story is the type of unexpected romance that usually only happens in romantic comedies. Having met on the set of "That '70s Show" in 1998, the two remained co-stars and friends, with each going on to have high-profile romances with other celebrities. While Kutcher married Demi Moore in September 2005, Kunis was in an eight-year relationship with Macaulay Culkin, which ended in 2010. It wasn't until the both found themselves single in early 2012 that romantic sparks started to fly.
Kunis and Kutcher would go on to tie the knot on July 4, 2015. During an interview with Glamour, Kunis revealed, "I didn't believe in marriage. I grew up in West Hollywood, and my brother has reminded me that when I was like 12, I said, 'When gay people can get married, then I'll get married.' I was ahead of my time. The Supreme Court decision [on same-sex marriage came down], and that's when Ashton and I got married." But as Hollywood couples go, their pair have managed to remain relatively low-key and private, despite having been in the spotlight for most of their lives. Here, we take a look at some of the strangest things about Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' marriage.
Their first kiss was 'really weird'
Mila Kunis was just 14 years old when she won the role of Jackie Burkhart on "That '70s Show," which originally aired from 1998 to 2006. Meanwhile, Ashton Kutcher, who played Michael Kelso on the show, was 20 when the series started airing, making for a rather awkward first kiss between the "Punk'd" star and his future wife. Jackie and Kelso first kissed in the fifth episode of the first season of "That '70s Show," with the fated moment airing on September 27, 1998. Although Kunis looked a lot older than she really was — and lied that she was 18 to get the job — there's no escaping the fact that a 20-year-old Kutcher had to kiss his much younger co-star onscreen, which must have been very strange.
During an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" in June 2017, Kutcher addressed the fact that he had to make out with Kunis when she was just a young teenager, and he doesn't have fond memories of the moment. "It was really weird," he told the host. "I was like, 'Isn't this illegal?'" He also revealed that there was no chemistry between the pair whatsoever during the early days of filming "That '70s Show," saying, "She was like my little sister." Years after the series wrapped, Kutcher and Kunis developed feelings for one another, but their first kiss remains a slightly creepy moment in television history.
They couldn't stand each other on That '70s Show
While Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' onscreen characters dated in "That '70s Show," there was apparently no love lost between the actors offscreen. Following the real-life couple's engagement in February 2014, some sources spoke to Radar and claimed that the pair weren't friends during the filming of their hit sitcom. In fact, they were rumored to have hated each other so much back then that people close to them were purportedly surprised by their plans to tie the knot. "Everyone's amazed at how different Ashton and Mila are together from when they were younger," one source alleged. "It's such a total change and now they're a match made in heaven."
During an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2016, Kunis opened up about working with her future spouse on "That '70s Show." "For eight years, we played boyfriend and girlfriend," Kunis explained. "And for eight years ... our couple was on or off, whatever ... there was no romance between us as two human beings." While it's hard to believe that Kunis and Kutcher worked together for so many years without a shred of romance occurring, it truly seems as though their love for one another blossomed much later in life.
They had 'full friendship breakups' before getting together
After having an awkward first kiss on "That '70s Show" and allegedly hating working with each other, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher remained friends, but their platonic relationship wasn't always easy. During a 2016 interview with Glamour, Kunis revealed, "We went through a period where I thought he was crazy. At the height of his career, I was like, 'Ugh, I don't like you. I don't even know you anymore. You think you're such hot s***.'" As a result, there were apparently periods of time during which time the two weren't all that friendly with each other. "Full friendship breakups," the "Bad Moms" star told Glamour. "And then we'd get back together and be like, 'Oh, sorry. I didn't mean to overreact.' 'That's OK.' All the time." Sounds like the actors went through some serious ups and downs long before they even got romantic with one another.
Still, Kunis seems to look back on her enduring friendship with Kutcher as one of the reasons that their marriage works so well. Having built strong foundations on a platonic level, she revealed that their romantic relationship feels like being betrothed to her bestie. "That's a cliché; it's cheesy. But it's true," she told Glamour. Having known each other for 25 years, Kunis and Kutcher have experienced so many important moments in their lives together, first as colleagues, then as friends, and finally as spouses. As a result, even the difficulties they may have dealt with in their friendship have ultimately contributed to their longevity as a couple.
Ashton tried to set Mila up with one of his friends
Having known each other since the late '90s, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were firmly in the friend zone until the "Black Swan" star started to see her former co-star in a totally new light. However, Kutcher apparently took a little longer to realize that there may be something romantic between him and his future wife. During an appearance on "WTF with Marc Maron," she explained how she first felt an attraction to her future hubby at an awards show — without realizing it was him. Having noticed the back of a tall, handsome suitor, she explained, "I was literally, like, 'Ooh, he's kind of hot.' ... And then he turned around, and I was like, 'Oh, my god! It's Kutch!'"
He subsequently invited her to a party at his house. But as Kunis revealed on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," he wasn't trying to hit on her. "I found out later in life that my husband was trying to set me up on a blind date with one of his friends that night," she explained. "So he was like 'come over,' and he had a friend he wanted to set me up with — and that didn't happen." Instead, the pair realized that they were attracted to one another, so the "Jupiter Ascending" actor didn't end up on a blind date with one of Kutcher's close friends. "It's all meant to be," she gushed.
Mila asked Ashton to 'shotgun cigarette smoke' into her mouth
In November 2011, it was announced that Ashton Kutcher and his then-wife Demi Moore had split. Although their divorce wasn't finalized until November 2013, Kutcher and Kunis were first linked in early 2012, after reconnecting at the Golden Globes in January. During an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Kutcher elaborated on how his friendship with Kunis turned into something more during a party at his house. "I was smoking cigarettes at the time and I was still a smoker and she had quit smoking and she wanted me to like shotgun cigarette smoke so she could breathe it in," Kutcher told the host. "And I was like, 'Well alright.'"
Kunis' suggestive request made it clear that there was definitely some chemistry between the former co-stars. As the night progressed, they apparently got much closer to one another, which presumably ended with them kissing. "I think it was pretty mutual — it was kind of obvious that things were happening," Kutcher revealed on "The Howard Stern Show."
Their movies ended up reflecting real life
As is often the case in Hollywood, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis ended up starring in two separate films that each shared almost identical plots. Kutcher co-starred with Natalie Portman in 2011's "No Strings Attached," a rom-com in which two people agree to enter into a purely physical relationship without complicating matters with romance. Meanwhile, Kunis co-starred with Justin Timberlake in 2011's "Friends with Benefits," a rom-com about two people who believe they can have a fun, solely-sexual relationship without getting emotionally involved. At the beginning of 2012, Kutcher and Kunis would strike up a similar arrangement in real life, and the irony is not lost on them.
During an interview with Vanity Fair, Kutcher reflected on their competing movies, saying, "The irony of this whole thing? While I was making 'No Strings Attached,' my wife was making a movie called 'Friends with Benefits,' it's the exact same plot," he said. "We were both making virtually the same movie. And the way we ended up together was very much a friends with benefits, no strings attached relationship that became something more than that." Kunis also addressed the unusual way in which their lives started to imitate the movies they'd recently made. Appearing on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast, Kunis explained, "I did a movie called 'Friends with Benefits.' He did a movie that was very similar called 'No Strings Attached' ... We lived our movies out."
They quickly moved in together after being friends with benefits
After striking up a friends-with-benefits arrangement in early 2012, Mila Kunis soon realized that she was developing feelings for Ashton Kutcher. Speaking on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast, Kunis explained, "I was like, 'You know what, I actually care about you. I don't want to mess anything up so I'm just going to walk away before it becomes too much.' And he was like 'Got it.'" However, the couple didn't have a clean break. Instead, it transpired that Kutcher had also caught feelings, as Kunis revealed, "The next day, he showed up to my house and he was like 'Move in with me,' and I said 'Okay.'"
The couple's no strings attached arrangement seemingly didn't last very long at all, with Kunis revealing on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast, "Three months later, I'm like this isn't fun anymore." Having reconnected in January 2012, Kunis and Kutcher reportedly started living together in April, and by July, their alleged cohabitation was hitting the press. But considering the fact that the two actors first met in 1998 while filming "That '70s Show," the pace of their relationship isn't entirely surprising.
They honeymooned in an RV with Ashton Kutcher's parents
News of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' engagement broke in February 2014, and the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Wyatt, eight months later. The actors tied the knot on July 4, 2015, but according to Kunis, their honeymoon was less than ideal. After buying an RV for her husband, Kunis soon found herself on vacation with Kutcher, their baby daughter, and her husband's parents. "So we're in our, like, little tin can on wheels and my in-laws are in what my husband coined as like, 'the Taj Mahal' of RVs," Kunis revealed during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Referring to the RV Kutcher's parents were staying in, Kunis said, "It is like a double pop-out, it's got jacuzzis. Like everything. We, again, with our 10-month-old are in a tin can on wheels." From there, the honeymoon simply got worse.
"Eight hours into our RV trip ... our air conditioner breaks in Bakersfield in 110-degree weather," Kunis told Fallon. The following day, Kutcher and Kunis got stuck on a mountain road that had been impacted by flooding. Finally, they arrived at an RV park picked out by Kutcher's mom, but it wasn't the idyllic location they'd all hoped. "An RV park not in Napa, but an hour outside of Napa with two prisons," Kunis said. "... And my husband looked at me and goes, 'I quit,' and I'm like, 'Me too.'"
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's open door bathroom policy
After welcoming daughter Wyatt, in October 2014, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis expanded their family once again when son Dimitri was born on November 30, 2016. The couple has regularly opened up about raising their children during interviews, and it's clear that their two kids are their priority. But when it comes to their home life, Kunis has implemented some unexpected rules she never expected.
During an interview with E! News, Kunis dished that there is a strict open-door policy in their house, and that goes for every single room in their home. "That includes the bathroom," she told the outlet. "It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family ... [we] have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm." She continued, "I'd never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open." It might not be for everyone, but it seems to work for Kunis and her family — who are we to judge?
They don't wash their kids everyday
Speaking of things that others have made huge judgments on — as well as having an open-door policy in their house, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have unusual opinions about when their children need to wash. During an appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast in July 2021, Kunis got candid about their home life, saying, "I ... didn't wash [my children] every day. I wasn't the parent that bathed my newborns — ever." When Shepard confirmed that he's also not that bothered about whether his children wash every day or not, Kunis responded, "That's how we feel about our children. We're like, 'Oof, something smells.'" Kutcher confirmed, "Here's the thing — if you can see the dirt on 'em, clean 'em. Otherwise, there's no point."
If fans are wondering why the couple has implemented this lax approach to their children's hygiene, it may stem from Kunis' own childhood. "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child," she said on the podcast. "So I didn't shower very much anyway." Luckily, the pair seem to share the same opinion when it comes to washing. While Kunis proclaimed, "I wash pits and t*ts and holes and soles," her husband agreed, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever." So yeah, apparently showering daily isn't a top priority in Kunis and Kutcher's household. At least they're saving on water!
They can't lie to each other -- ever
Having known each other for more than two decades, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis know each other better than most spouses know their partners. As a result, it's apparently impossible to keep secrets from one another, as they can instantly sense when the other person is being untruthful. During her 2016 interview with Glamour, Kunis explained, "We can't bulls*** each other. I literally can't lie to him. He can call me out on everything, and I can do the same because there's nothing about the other person's face that we don't know."
Having starred opposite one another on a hit TV show, Kunis and Kutcher can also sense when the other person is pretending. "We know when they're acting, thus we know when they're lying," she told Glamour. "Sometimes he'll look at me, be like, 'Really?' And I'm like, 'F***.'" Not many couples will have had the unique experience of acting opposite their spouse for a long period of time. Kunis and Kutcher have also been in one another's lives since the late '90s, so they've seen one another evolve through so many different stages of life. "There's nothing we don't know about each other because we've known each other for so long: the ugly, the bad, the good," Kunis told Glamour.