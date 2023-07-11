Strange Things About Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis' Relationship

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' love story is the type of unexpected romance that usually only happens in romantic comedies. Having met on the set of "That '70s Show" in 1998, the two remained co-stars and friends, with each going on to have high-profile romances with other celebrities. While Kutcher married Demi Moore in September 2005, Kunis was in an eight-year relationship with Macaulay Culkin, which ended in 2010. It wasn't until the both found themselves single in early 2012 that romantic sparks started to fly.

Kunis and Kutcher would go on to tie the knot on July 4, 2015. During an interview with Glamour, Kunis revealed, "I didn't believe in marriage. I grew up in West Hollywood, and my brother has reminded me that when I was like 12, I said, 'When gay people can get married, then I'll get married.' I was ahead of my time. The Supreme Court decision [on same-sex marriage came down], and that's when Ashton and I got married." But as Hollywood couples go, their pair have managed to remain relatively low-key and private, despite having been in the spotlight for most of their lives. Here, we take a look at some of the strangest things about Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' marriage.