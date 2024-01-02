Why We're Worried About Ivanka Trump

As the daughter of former president and businessman Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump has lived her life in the spotlight. Recognized around the globe, the mother-of-three gained further prominence when she joined her father in the White House during his presidency, along with her husband Jared Kushner. However, since Donald's presidency came to an end, Ivanka seems to have found herself facing more criticism than ever.

During an interview on "CBS This Morning" with Gayle King, Ivanka addressed some of the criticism leveled against her after joining her father's team in the White House. "If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I'm complicit," she told King. "I don't know that the critics who may say that of me, if they found themselves in this very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in, would do any differently than I'm doing. So I hope to make a positive impact."

From her involvement in Donald Trump's legal battles to her personal relationships and unusual requests to Secret Service agents, this is why we're worried about Ivanka Trump.