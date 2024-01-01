Strange Things About Gerard Piqué And Clara Chia Marti's Relationship

Gerard Piqué's split from Shakira in June 2022 caught everyone by surprise as she had been praising him on social media just two months earlier. But surprise turned into shock — and amusement — when details started emerging. The media couldn't get enough — and Shakira added fuel to the fire. The pop icon generously detailed the breakup in songs released in the months that followed. "You left me my mother-in-law as my neighbor / Media outlets at my door and in debt with the government," Shakira dished in "BZRP Music Session #53", referencing her tax fraud case in Spain.

Piqué also did his part in piquing our interest by moving on fast. Just two months after ending his decade-plus relationship with the mother of his sons, the former Barcelona defender was photographed packing on the PDA with Clara Chia Marti at a music festival in his native Catalonia, the Daily Mail reported in August 2022. A week later, Marti was Piqué's plus-one at a wedding, suggesting the relationship was already pretty serious.

Piqué and Marti continued to be seen together through the end of the year, being caught on camera in Paris and Prague. In January 2023, Piqué made her relationship with Marti Instagram official by uploading a selfie of the two. But other than a second selfie shared in May, Piqué seems to keep his relationship with Marti off social media. Despite his efforts to keep his life private, Piqué hasn't been able to hide the strange side of his relationship.