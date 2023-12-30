Taylor Swift's Dad Goes Viral For Unbelievable Rant About His Family

If you mess with Taylor Swift, her daddy is gonna show you how sorry you'll be! Taylor's father, Scott Swift, a career stockbroker, has long been deemed one of his daughter's most visible fans, often seen bobbing along at live shows next to her mom, Andrea Swift (despite the fact that Scott and Andrea reportedly split as early as 2012).

Now, fans are seeing a purportedly very different side to Papa Swift. Currently, Daniel Dymtrow, who managed Taylor at age 13 for two and a half years, is embroiled in an ongoing lawsuit against the Swifts, claiming they unjustly paid him less than $10,000 total for his work — especially as he supposedly helped launch Taylor's now-superstar career. As part of the submitted evidence, old emails of Scott's from 2005 (the earlier of Taylor's eras) have resurfaced. Venting his frustration in one such email about the money and resources he poured into launching Taylor's career, as seen in court documents obtained by the Mirror, Scott seemed bitter about his own family's treatment of him. Scott reportedly wrote, "Who gets to go to New York, New England and every cool appearance? Not dad... Who pays for trips to New York? Dad. I am going to do anything that I think is appropriate to do to advance Taylor's career."

Many Swifties are displeased with Scott's barbed comments, with some labeling them greed-driven and toxic toward Taylor and her mom.