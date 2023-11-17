The Sweet Relationship Between Taylor Swift's Dad And Travis Kelce
The NFL playoff season is on the horizon, but for Swifties, the real Super Bowl is the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Taylor has been lighting up Arrowhead Stadium in support of her man — who plays better when she watches his games — and the two have taken their relationship offside to the streets of NYC and beyond. Smooching publicly during Taylor's Eras tour is a good sign that things are progressing, but an even better one may be the amount of time Taylor and Travis spend with each other's parents.
The singer has already hung out with Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, who believes Taylor is "very sweet and down to earth," as a source told People. Likewise, Taylor has left a good impression on Travis' dad, Ed Kelce. "I think [Travis and Taylor] are a wonderful couple," the Kelce patriarch told ET in October 2023. Separately, he noted that the Grammy winner isn't a regular singer; she's a cool singer, OK? "I don't think she got the diva memo," Ed shared with People, recalling how he watched Taylor pick up trash in their box suite.
As for Travis, he's returned the favor by spending time with Taylor's parents, specifically Scott Swift. In November 2023, they were cheering on Taylor during the Argentina leg of her tour after first meeting over dinner at the Buenos Aires hotspot Elena. Swifties apparently can't get enough of the budding relationship between Travis and Scott — for good reason!
Scott Swift and Travis Kelce bonded during Taylor's concert
Since Taylor Swift has been such a staple at Arrowhead, it seems only fair that Travis Kelce returned the favor in Buenos Aires, and he did so alongside Scott Swift. According to People, Kelce was "beaming" while dining out with his girlfriend and her father. A source told the outlet that Taylor "looked so cute on their low-key date night," and she and Kelce "left holding hands." Apparently, "the crowd in the restaurant briefly cheered as they walked out."
Things obviously went well over whatever five-star meal the trio enjoyed because the next time we saw Kelce and Scott together, they were hanging out in a VIP tent while Taylor performed. Per the Daily Mail, Scott, wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard, was enthusiastically recording videos of the popular tight-end dancing during his daughter's set. So, do we think Scott is a fan of the Chiefs' No. 87? The crowd in Buenos Aires would say si.
Scott and Kelce also shared some special moments during Taylor's performance. When Taylor swapped out the lyrics of "Karma" to sing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me," Scott clapped Kelce on the back while the athlete blushed. It's a moment that will forever live rent-free in the minds of Swifties. Another fan posted a TikTok video of Scott whispering in Kelce's ear while Taylor performed her track "Vigilante S**t." Whatever he said, Kelce liked it!
Scott Swift tried to high-five Travis Kelce
As has become his habit, Travis Kelce debriefed with his brother Jason Kelce on the duo's "New Heights" podcast — and specifically, the two NFL players talked about how they spent their bye weeks. Jason opened strong, asking his younger brother, "How does it feel to officially be the guy on the Chiefs?" referencing that viral moment at Taylor's concert. When Travis responded that he was surprised, Jason teased, "You were so shocked that you left Scott [Swift] hanging. Scott's over here looking for a high-five."
The moment in question showed Scott raising his hand for a high-five while Travis, overcome, put his head in his hands. Like a gentleman, Travis then issued an apology to Mr. Swift. "Aw man, I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. Big high-five guy! It's the most electric thing you can do at an event ... So sorry," he said. Jason then went on to call out Scott's Chiefs lanyard, as Scott is from Philadelphia and previously supported Jason's team, the Philadelphia Eagles. "I might have persuaded him [to change allegiances] at dinner the night before when I met him," Travis confessed.
Things just keep getting better and better. At this point in Traylor's relationship, familial support is icing on the cake. In November, a source told People that their romance "feels very special." Who knows what's next, but in the meantime, we'll be here playing "Lover" on repeat.