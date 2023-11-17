The Sweet Relationship Between Taylor Swift's Dad And Travis Kelce

The NFL playoff season is on the horizon, but for Swifties, the real Super Bowl is the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Taylor has been lighting up Arrowhead Stadium in support of her man — who plays better when she watches his games — and the two have taken their relationship offside to the streets of NYC and beyond. Smooching publicly during Taylor's Eras tour is a good sign that things are progressing, but an even better one may be the amount of time Taylor and Travis spend with each other's parents.

The singer has already hung out with Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, who believes Taylor is "very sweet and down to earth," as a source told People. Likewise, Taylor has left a good impression on Travis' dad, Ed Kelce. "I think [Travis and Taylor] are a wonderful couple," the Kelce patriarch told ET in October 2023. Separately, he noted that the Grammy winner isn't a regular singer; she's a cool singer, OK? "I don't think she got the diva memo," Ed shared with People, recalling how he watched Taylor pick up trash in their box suite.

As for Travis, he's returned the favor by spending time with Taylor's parents, specifically Scott Swift. In November 2023, they were cheering on Taylor during the Argentina leg of her tour after first meeting over dinner at the Buenos Aires hotspot Elena. Swifties apparently can't get enough of the budding relationship between Travis and Scott — for good reason!