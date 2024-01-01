Helen Hunt's Daughter Makena Has Grown Up To Be Stunning

Helen Hunt cherishes her relationship with Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan, her only biological child. The "As Good As It Gets" star shares her daughter with ex Matthew Carnahan, from whom she split in 2017, per Closer Weekly. Hunt has treasured her role as mom to Makena, who was born in 2004. Four years after her birth, Hunt opened up about stepping back from Hollywood and prioritizing motherhood. The actor told People, "I fell in love, I had a daughter. It was hard to find a part that was as interesting as watching her grow up." Through Hunt's anecdotes about Makena as well as public photos of the close pair, we've watched the adorable redhead grow up in front of our very eyes.

In a 2018 interview on "Good Morning America," Hunt shared that her then-14-year-old daughter made an appearance in the film "The Miracle Season," which starred Hunt. When asked what advice she'd give the budding performer, Makena's mom replied, "She doesn't need my advice. She has a level head, and a kind heart, and a strong work ethic, so I think the more I keep my mouth shut, the better everything will be." Now, more than five years later, Makena has grown into an independent young woman. When Hunt posted a graduation photo of Makena and herself in 2022, followers gushed about the duo's beauty and resemblance in the comments section. But there's more to Makena than meets the eye, as she's forged her own path as an artist.