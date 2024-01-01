Helen Hunt's Daughter Makena Has Grown Up To Be Stunning
Helen Hunt cherishes her relationship with Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan, her only biological child. The "As Good As It Gets" star shares her daughter with ex Matthew Carnahan, from whom she split in 2017, per Closer Weekly. Hunt has treasured her role as mom to Makena, who was born in 2004. Four years after her birth, Hunt opened up about stepping back from Hollywood and prioritizing motherhood. The actor told People, "I fell in love, I had a daughter. It was hard to find a part that was as interesting as watching her grow up." Through Hunt's anecdotes about Makena as well as public photos of the close pair, we've watched the adorable redhead grow up in front of our very eyes.
In a 2018 interview on "Good Morning America," Hunt shared that her then-14-year-old daughter made an appearance in the film "The Miracle Season," which starred Hunt. When asked what advice she'd give the budding performer, Makena's mom replied, "She doesn't need my advice. She has a level head, and a kind heart, and a strong work ethic, so I think the more I keep my mouth shut, the better everything will be." Now, more than five years later, Makena has grown into an independent young woman. When Hunt posted a graduation photo of Makena and herself in 2022, followers gushed about the duo's beauty and resemblance in the comments section. But there's more to Makena than meets the eye, as she's forged her own path as an artist.
Inside Makena's musical path
Makena's looks aren't her only stunning quality — Helen Hunt's daughter is also a gifted musician who writes stunning songs. In December, the singer-songwriter took to Instagram to promote her upcoming album. "'Call It a Home' is out on Jan 12 and I'm so excited," Makena wrote in one post. In another post, Makena built up hype for her record, including her newly released singles "Cowboy Music" and "Camping Store." She teased, "I hope you like the songs and GET READY FOR FIVE MORE."
While the young musician's career is still in its early stages, Makena has gotten great exposure and even earned an accolade from a best-selling artist. On an April episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Kelly Clarkson herself sang her praises about Makena. Talking to guest Hunt, she gushed, "I did a deep dive on her, musically, she is incredible. Like such a great storyteller, love her lyrics." A proud mom, Hunt then shared details about Thea, her daughter's music duo. Among Thea's many accomplishments, she mentioned that the two received radio play on SiriusXM. "They are sad, beautiful songs," Hunt said of Makena's music.
Makena is a college student and talented visual artist
Evidently, Makena is very passionate about the arts. In addition to pursuing music, she has explored various forms of visual art in over the years. In 2022, Makena posted a series of creative portraits she took on Instagram. That year, she also shared some of her unique drawings, captioning the post, "little aliens from my journal." The comments section was filled with compliments about her talent. As displayed through her own Instagram posts, Helen Hunt deeply admires her daughter's creativity and passion. In a post shared in May, the actor wrote, "I just love you so much. You live in honesty and integrity and artistry all the time. Happy Birthday @makenalei Mama." Hunt added throwback photos of Makena as a child, including a picture of her strumming a guitar. Clearly, Makena has loved music for much of her life.
Along with her artistic pursuits, a formal education seems to be important to Makena. According to her Instagram bio, she currently attends Northwestern University in Illinois. In a 2021 appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Hunt talked about Makena's college decision-making process. "My daughter is gone. She has let me know," she said, explaining that Makena was looking at colleges far from home. It feels like Helen Hunt's daughter was a kid just yesterday — oh, how time flies!