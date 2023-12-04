Inside Helen Hunt's Quiet Life Today After Stepping Back From Hollywood

Helen Hunt is far from an obscure name in Hollywood. With over 100 acting credits to her name, Hunt has been on the hunt for roles since the 1970s. Yet her career heyday was largely in the late '80s and '90s. She had one-off or recurring guest roles in several TV shows, including "It Takes Two," where she spent nearly two dozen episodes playing Lisa Quinn. But when she came on the scene as Jamie Buchman in "Mad About You" from 1992 to 1999 (with a dozen-episode revival stint in 2019), Hunt became a household name. Buchman became such a big part of Hunt's life that she even guest-starred in the role in an episode of "Friends" in 1995.

Even still, she had hearty roles like Dr. Jo Harding in "Twister" and Carol Connelly in "As Good As It Gets" after that. Roles hit Hunt's career like mad during and after her long run in "Mad About You." After 2000, however, when she knocked out a bunch of roles, she started to slow down. Hunt still appears in shows and movies now and again, just with much less fervor and frequency. With the exception of her role as Rainey in "Blindspotting," Hunt has mostly been mastering the art of prioritizing her personal life rather than her professional one. So, what's she been up to for the last two decades in between her short acting gigs?