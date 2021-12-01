Helen Hunt Stuns Fans With Her Latest Appearance

If one thing's for sure, it's that Helen Hunt is a total natural beauty. The star has been in the spotlight for several decades and literally has not aged. Seriously. The star rose to fame all the way back in 1992 when she appeared as Jamie Buchman in the popular NBC sitcom "Mad About You" (and hasn't aged a day since!), before going on to pop up in a slew of popular TV series and movies since, including "As Good As It Gets," "Twister," and "The Sessions."

Shockingly, though, while Hunt has spent decade upon decade in front of the screen, her eternally youthful looks aren't down to years and years of taking care of her skin. Back in 2013, she admitted to Healthy Living that she actually only started using moisturizer shortly before her 50th birthday and also doesn't drown herself in water.

"Don't follow my skin care tip. I did nothing until about year ago, and then I put a little moisturizer on. So I don't. I think it's good to drink a lot of water, which I don't do enough of," she admitted.

But if Hunt's appearance on the red carpet at the Gotham Awards on November 29 is anything to go by, no moisturizer and not much water for years and years is the way to go (not that we'd fully recommend that tactic for everyone)...