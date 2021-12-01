Helen Hunt Stuns Fans With Her Latest Appearance
If one thing's for sure, it's that Helen Hunt is a total natural beauty. The star has been in the spotlight for several decades and literally has not aged. Seriously. The star rose to fame all the way back in 1992 when she appeared as Jamie Buchman in the popular NBC sitcom "Mad About You" (and hasn't aged a day since!), before going on to pop up in a slew of popular TV series and movies since, including "As Good As It Gets," "Twister," and "The Sessions."
Shockingly, though, while Hunt has spent decade upon decade in front of the screen, her eternally youthful looks aren't down to years and years of taking care of her skin. Back in 2013, she admitted to Healthy Living that she actually only started using moisturizer shortly before her 50th birthday and also doesn't drown herself in water.
"Don't follow my skin care tip. I did nothing until about year ago, and then I put a little moisturizer on. So I don't. I think it's good to drink a lot of water, which I don't do enough of," she admitted.
But if Hunt's appearance on the red carpet at the Gotham Awards on November 29 is anything to go by, no moisturizer and not much water for years and years is the way to go (not that we'd fully recommend that tactic for everyone)...
Helen Hunt looks younger than ever
Helen Hunt literally dazzled everyone as she hit the red carpet for the Gotham Awards in New York City as she looked years younger than her age (the star was born in 1963!) Looking more like 21 than her actual age, Hunt showed off her glowing skin and blemish-free complexion as she flashed a smile while walking the red carpet to support her TV series "Blindspotting."
Hunt's youthful appearance had everyone talking, with one fan tweeting alongside snaps of the star rocking her shiny black top and pink pants on the red carpet, "HELEN HUNT OH MY GOD" in all caps. Another social media tweeted on November 30, "I'm in love with Helen Hunt I can't help it." Same here!
The blogosphere was also in on the high praise, with Daily Mail pointing out how Hunt refuses to age and decreed her "wrinkle free" alongside several photos from the awards.
It looks like Hunt — who was previously married to "Friends" star and "The Simpsons" voice actor Hank Azaria — had a whole lot of fun at the event too. She posted a stunning selfie to her Instagram alongside her "Blindspotting" co-creator and executive producer Daveed Diggs with the caption, "Best date ever." Cute!