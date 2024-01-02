Why You'll Never See Jenna Lyons' Girlfriend Cass Bird On RHONY

The long-awaited reboot of "The Real Housewives of New York City" has come and gone, and many fans have divisive opinions about Jenna Lyons. Quirky with an IDGAF attitude, she showed her vulnerable side when she opened up about dealing with her mom's Asperger's syndrome as a child and the rare genetic condition that affected her appearance. It took a lot of prodding from the other housewives to get Lyons to share personal details about her life, but when she did, it allowed her castmates to understand her better.

Lyons has, however, remained tight-lipped about her love life, much to the disappointment of her fellow "RHONY" stars, many of whom are married. The former creative director of J. Crew seemingly went into the show single but revealed during an episode that she'd recently gone through a breakup. "I dated this person for almost a year and a half. It has not been consistent. I think that there were signs. Like you get excited, you believe something is going to be and so when that future goes away, it can be really heartbreaking," she stated in a confessional (via the Daily Mail).

Lyons is now dating her girlfriend Cass Bird, but don't expect to see her in "RHONY." Like with her previous relationships, the LoveSeen co-founder is fiercely private about her love life and stated firmly that her love life is off the reality show table.