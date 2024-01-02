Why You'll Never See Jenna Lyons' Girlfriend Cass Bird On RHONY
The long-awaited reboot of "The Real Housewives of New York City" has come and gone, and many fans have divisive opinions about Jenna Lyons. Quirky with an IDGAF attitude, she showed her vulnerable side when she opened up about dealing with her mom's Asperger's syndrome as a child and the rare genetic condition that affected her appearance. It took a lot of prodding from the other housewives to get Lyons to share personal details about her life, but when she did, it allowed her castmates to understand her better.
Lyons has, however, remained tight-lipped about her love life, much to the disappointment of her fellow "RHONY" stars, many of whom are married. The former creative director of J. Crew seemingly went into the show single but revealed during an episode that she'd recently gone through a breakup. "I dated this person for almost a year and a half. It has not been consistent. I think that there were signs. Like you get excited, you believe something is going to be and so when that future goes away, it can be really heartbreaking," she stated in a confessional (via the Daily Mail).
Lyons is now dating her girlfriend Cass Bird, but don't expect to see her in "RHONY." Like with her previous relationships, the LoveSeen co-founder is fiercely private about her love life and stated firmly that her love life is off the reality show table.
Jenna Lyons's girlfriend Cass Bird doesn't want to be on RHONY
While it may seem counterintuitive to be on a reality show and not share anything about a current or past relationship, Jenna Lyons is sticking firm. When asked why by her castmates, she shared (via People), "Because I've had so much press, I am very quiet about that so I'm not sharing that." She continued in a later scene, "My life has put me in the public eye for my job and other things I've done. And that is my choice. And someone does not want to be in that with me, then I have to respect that."
Lyons didn't share who her new love interest was, but in an interview with The New York Times, she revealed that she was dating photographer Cass Bird. According to The Cut, the pair met more than a decade ago, but reconnected after Lyons' previous breakup. Bird told the publication of their connection, "It was laughy and silly. We hung out and were like, Yep. She is an actual mutant. Which I know you know already." When asked if she would ever appear on "RHONY," Bird's answer was a firm "never."
Although the photographer isn't keen on showing her face on television, she and Lyons aren't shy about posting PDA-filled pics on Instagram — so fans still get a glimpse into their sweet romance.
Jenna Lyons shows much love for Cass Bird on her social media
Jenna Lyons first debuted her girlfriend Cass Bird in a July 29, 2023 Instagram pic, with the simple caption, "@cassblackbird," In the pic, Bird is solo and smiling at the camera. Another photo shows the lovebirds on a beach surrounded by friends. "Hosh we take the business of birthdays seriously," Lyons wrote. She has since featured Bird in many other posts, but it was a September 23, 2023 black and white picture (above) that had fans wondering if the two were taking the next step. Lyons is lying next to Bird wearing a massive emerald-cut ring on her engagement finger.
During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Lyons was asked about the ring. "So basically, here's the story. My girlfriend, who I adore, kept telling me I had to button my shirt so I said, 'If you want me to button my shirt you have to put a ring on it.' We're just really happy and she gave me the ring that I wanted," she said. When pressed further by Andy Cohen if she was engaged to Bird, she dodged the question by answering, "I'm very happy." It looks like the relationship is progressing nicely, and Bird has already met Lyons' son, Beckett. "All grown up — I can't stand it," Lyons wrote on Instagram with a photoof Bird and Beckett hugging.