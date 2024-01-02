Inside Cam Newton's Life Today After His Bitter Exit From The NFL

Quarterback Cam Newton was fresh off a National Championship at Auburn when he was selected by the Carolina Panthers as the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. In 2015, he won the league's MVP award after driving Carolina to an appearance in Super Bowl 50, per USA Today. "I'm very proud," Newton said of the win. "We didn't get in this position by happenstance. It took years of hard work and dedication."

Despite early success, Newton was always plagued with a reputation for being selfish and difficult. In 2012, Bleacher Report ran an article chronicling his attitude issues and poor sportsmanship. This included an incident where he refused to shake fellow quarterback Eli Manning's hand and a situation in which he kept his entire team waiting because he was sulking in the locker room after a loss. Eventually, due to his antics, as well as his slew of injuries, teams no longer wanted Newton on their roster. As of this writing, the quarterback hasn't played in the NFL since 2021.

Today, Newton maintains that he's still good enough to play at a top level; however, it's not just a matter of skill. "I scare people, because you can't control me. I'm not a puppet. I cut them strings off a long time ago," the former Carolina man said in December on "The Big Tigger Morning Show." Even so, he may not have fully ruled out a return to the NFL.