What Dolly Parton's Real Hair Looks Like
Dolly Parton's dramatic makeup and hourglass figure have defined her onstage aesthetic for several decades, but her bleach-blonde hair may be her most famous (and fabulous) characteristic. As most of Parton's dedicated fanbase knows, most of her intricately teased coifs aren't her real hair — they're wigs. But they're not just any wigs! They're custom-made, expensive wigs that pretty much set the standard for celebrity enhancements. And there's a reason for that! For much of her career, Parton enlisted the help of Colleen Owens — who's since passed away — to hand select her iconic, gravity-defying headpieces.
According to Vogue, Parton opted for wigs to preserve the health of her natural hair, then found Owens, who helped build her early collection. "[My first hairstylist] Colleen Owens introduced me to my first hairpiece — they used to be called falls — that you could add to your own hair and give you extra bulk. And it was through her that we found wigs," Parton revealed. Parton has highlighted Owens's work on Instagram. The "9 to 5" singer also captioned a carousel of her perfectly styled wigs and looks, "Colleen Owens created so many amazing styles, mostly using synthetic wigs, which I preferred back then because they held the curl longer than those made from real hair." Judging from the photos, it's clear that Owens had gifted hands. But Parton's real hair is just as gorgeous.
Dolly Parton's natural hair is simply beautiful
Dolly Parton's over-the-top glam is a part of her appeal. And with at least 365 wigs in her arsenal, Parton's more than prepared to keep her natural hair hidden from the world forever. But she hasn't been in full hair and makeup 24/7. In February 2020, Parton posted a throwback from earlier in her career when she rocked her natural hair. The black-and-white photo of a much younger Parton reveals that she had a thick head of hair with dark roots and light highlights hiding underneath her wigs. Parton styled her hair in soft, teased waves and brushed away from her gorgeous face. She also appeared to have secured one side behind her ear, with nary a bobby pin in sight — probably the magic of hairspray!
This is just one photo of Parton's real hair she's shared over the years. However, most of the others are in Parton's book, "Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones," which chronicles Parton's journey through different looks across her career. The book, released in October 2023, features several shots of Parton's slightly curly hair as a child before she became famous. Interestingly enough, Parton revealed that her husband prefers her natural self to her onstage looks. "It's a funny thing because when I wear this big hair, because I'm so tiny, my husband always says I look like a Q-Tip," Parton revealed on "Home & Family" (via People). "It's nothing but a big white wad on my head!"
Why Dolly Parton enjoys her stage persona
Given that Dolly Parton is an unmistakable beauty with or without her wigs, it may seem like a ton of unnecessary effort for her to stay in a constant state of glam. After all, Parton reportedly spends upwards of $5,000 for each custom wig she owns. And though she obviously has no trouble paying for the expenses, her signature look obviously requires a ton of prep work and time. Plus, as Parton revealed to Apartment Therapy, her wigs and other effects have their own dedicated cabinet that takes up a ton of space on her tour bus.
However, Parton feels like the effort is worth it. During an interview with Al Roker, Parton revealed that she works hard to keep up the image she's curated for herself. "It's important because I don't want someone to see me and be disappointed," Parton said (via CBS News). She continued, "What they're seeing reflects the phony that I am." While speaking with ABC News' Robin Roberts, Parton also revealed, "I never thought of myself as fashionable," adding, "I never tried to follow trends or anything. I just always wore what I felt comfortable in, what I felt suited my personality, and still do." Unfortunately, Parton also revealed that she didn't feel naturally beautiful growing up. "So, I just wanted to enhance anything I had, any way I could," she revealed.