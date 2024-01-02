What Dolly Parton's Real Hair Looks Like

Dolly Parton's dramatic makeup and hourglass figure have defined her onstage aesthetic for several decades, but her bleach-blonde hair may be her most famous (and fabulous) characteristic. As most of Parton's dedicated fanbase knows, most of her intricately teased coifs aren't her real hair — they're wigs. But they're not just any wigs! They're custom-made, expensive wigs that pretty much set the standard for celebrity enhancements. And there's a reason for that! For much of her career, Parton enlisted the help of Colleen Owens — who's since passed away — to hand select her iconic, gravity-defying headpieces.

According to Vogue, Parton opted for wigs to preserve the health of her natural hair, then found Owens, who helped build her early collection. "[My first hairstylist] Colleen Owens introduced me to my first hairpiece — they used to be called falls — that you could add to your own hair and give you extra bulk. And it was through her that we found wigs," Parton revealed. Parton has highlighted Owens's work on Instagram. The "9 to 5" singer also captioned a carousel of her perfectly styled wigs and looks, "Colleen Owens created so many amazing styles, mostly using synthetic wigs, which I preferred back then because they held the curl longer than those made from real hair." Judging from the photos, it's clear that Owens had gifted hands. But Parton's real hair is just as gorgeous.