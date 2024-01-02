Jenna Sinatra Confirms What We All Suspected About Her Relationship With Will Devane
Jenna Sinatra and Will Devane were internet couple goals amongst the Gen Z crowd but many of their fans have been wondering for months if the two college students have broken up — and they finally got an update. Sinatra and Devane's followers had a hunch something was amiss between the two when they stopped appearing in each other's social media posts. While they did share some solo pics of themselves, many of their posts featured them as a couple until the end of July 2023. "Beach date with myself," Sinatra shared on Instagram in August 2023. "Where is Will?" a follower asked. "I was wondering too," a fan added.
Sinatra added more fuel to her fans' suspicions when she documented her first flight by herself to Orlando, Florida. "Come with me to fly for my first time ever alone, and I hate flying," she stated in a TikTok video. Many of her followers asked if she and Devane broke up but their questions were left unanswered. In December 2023, Sinatra revealed that she and Devane were taking a break from their relationship, and it remains to be seen if their split will be permanent.
Jenna Sinatra and Will Devane are trying to figure things out
Jenna Sinatra filled her fans in on her relationship status with Will Devane in a lengthy YouTube video and explained why it took her months to share their breakup. "I don't know if Will and I already posted something yet wherever. I literally can't even tell you how lost I am in this but I know it's so fair for me to talk about it to you guys," she shared. "I don't know what's going on and if I did, I would have talked to you guys sooner ... I'm just going to tell you guys that I think Will and I are taking a break with being together for over four years," Sinatra stated. She added, "We just were butting heads recently and I think what's most fair for us right now is just to take some time apart and reflect and see where it takes us."
Fans showered Sinatra with love and well wishes in the comments section. "I am so sorry to hear about this. You don't need to apologize it's your personal life and as much as we all love you it's none of our business. I love your videos and never stop being who you are!" one replied. "We love you Jenna and are here for you during your growth journey," another wrote. Despite her update, fans are still asking her about Devane, but Sinatra is living her best life as a single gal and spending her time building her online presence as an influencer.
Jenna Sinatra is still thriving without Will Devane
Jenna Sinatra and Will Devane got internet fame by creating content together on TikTok and their shared YouTube page but these days, they're focused on their own respective social media accounts. While Devane hasn't updated his Instagram feed since September 13, 2023, he's still active on TikTok where he regularly posts videos. Sinatra, on the other hand, is using her Instagram platform to make the big bucks through various sponsorships. With 196,000 followers, it's no wonder companies are vying for her attention. On December 14, 2023, she shared a video promoting Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara and primer. That same month, Sinatra was invited to the iHeart Radio Music Festival with M&M's as the sponsor. "Friday with @iheartradio & @mmschocolate," she posted on Instagram.
During her off time, Sinatra hangs out with her gal pals and family. Her New Year's Day was spent at home in a t-shirt eating snacks and hanging out with one of her cats. "Happy new years," she wrote on TikTok. She also shared a video of her dancing with a friend at a movie theater that day after watching "Anyone But You." Sinatra gained some more fame after she tagged Sydney Sweeney and a fan told her, "SYDNEY REPOSTED THIS ON HER STORY!!!!" Sinatra's response was a very shocked, "WHAT?!??" It seems the internet star is doing just fine post-breakup.