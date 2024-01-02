Jenna Sinatra Confirms What We All Suspected About Her Relationship With Will Devane

Jenna Sinatra filled her fans in on her relationship status with Will Devane in a lengthy YouTube video and explained why it took her months to share their breakup. "I don't know if Will and I already posted something yet wherever. I literally can't even tell you how lost I am in this but I know it's so fair for me to talk about it to you guys," she shared. "I don't know what's going on and if I did, I would have talked to you guys sooner ... I'm just going to tell you guys that I think Will and I are taking a break with being together for over four years," Sinatra stated. She added, "We just were butting heads recently and I think what's most fair for us right now is just to take some time apart and reflect and see where it takes us."

Fans showered Sinatra with love and well wishes in the comments section. "I am so sorry to hear about this. You don't need to apologize it's your personal life and as much as we all love you it's none of our business. I love your videos and never stop being who you are!" one replied. "We love you Jenna and are here for you during your growth journey," another wrote. Despite her update, fans are still asking her about Devane, but Sinatra is living her best life as a single gal and spending her time building her online presence as an influencer.