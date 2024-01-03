What Led To Megan Thee Stallion And Pardison Fontaine's Messy Split

From 2021 to early 2023, Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine were one of music's hottest couples. The two met in 2020 while working on Megan's "Savage" remix, and the Grammy winner delighted her fans the following year by referring to Fontaine as her "boo" on Instagram Live (via The Cut). "She added, "I never said hot girls can't have boyfriends."

Throughout their relationship, Megan and Fontaine weren't shy about flaunting their PDA and supporting one another, but their romance came crashing down when Megan was spotted at a wedding with soccer player Romelu Lukaku in May 2023. People reported that Megan and Lukaku were holding hands, sparking rumors that she and Fontaine had split.

Megan finally addressed the reasons behind the breakup in her November 2023 single "Cobra," which featured lyrics like "Pulled up, caught him cheatin' / Gettin' his d*** sucked in the same spot I'm sleepin'." Fans demanded answers, but Fontaine denied that he had cheated, per se. "That's not what happened at all. What's cheating?" the rapper-slash-songwriter said on the "Lip Service" podcast. "Is hiding text messages cheating on your partner? ... In that regard, I say [I cheated]." Fontaine's response prompted a war of words with his ex, proving only that his breakup with Megan wasn't nearly as amicable as we may have thought. From the pair's cheating accusations to fans' claims that Fontaine was only using Megan for clout, here's what went wrong in their two-year relationship.