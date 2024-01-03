What Led To Megan Thee Stallion And Pardison Fontaine's Messy Split
From 2021 to early 2023, Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine were one of music's hottest couples. The two met in 2020 while working on Megan's "Savage" remix, and the Grammy winner delighted her fans the following year by referring to Fontaine as her "boo" on Instagram Live (via The Cut). "She added, "I never said hot girls can't have boyfriends."
Throughout their relationship, Megan and Fontaine weren't shy about flaunting their PDA and supporting one another, but their romance came crashing down when Megan was spotted at a wedding with soccer player Romelu Lukaku in May 2023. People reported that Megan and Lukaku were holding hands, sparking rumors that she and Fontaine had split.
Megan finally addressed the reasons behind the breakup in her November 2023 single "Cobra," which featured lyrics like "Pulled up, caught him cheatin' / Gettin' his d*** sucked in the same spot I'm sleepin'." Fans demanded answers, but Fontaine denied that he had cheated, per se. "That's not what happened at all. What's cheating?" the rapper-slash-songwriter said on the "Lip Service" podcast. "Is hiding text messages cheating on your partner? ... In that regard, I say [I cheated]." Fontaine's response prompted a war of words with his ex, proving only that his breakup with Megan wasn't nearly as amicable as we may have thought. From the pair's cheating accusations to fans' claims that Fontaine was only using Megan for clout, here's what went wrong in their two-year relationship.
Who cheated on who?
Megan Thee Stallion initially accused Pardison Fontaine of cheating in her single "Cobra." After Fontaine denied he had been unfaithful (at least in the sense Megan implied he had), she fired back with her own take. "If this man is saying, 'I didn't cheat on her. I didn't do that,' well then, why the f*** [are you] responding to me?" the rapper said on Instagram Live (via XXL Mag). "Why are you answering? Why are you trying to make that shoe fit? ... You just wanted to f***ing find a reason to bash me. It seems very strategic."
In tandem, Fontaine dropped a diss track of his own in November. The lyrics of the single, aptly called "Thee Person," implied that Megan was the one to cheat on him by texting with other men. "How many times did I catch you texting them n****s? / You did you first I just did me bigger," Fontaine sang. In another verse, he rapped, "I asked you to your face, 'Did you f*** them n****s?' / And you swore on your mother / I knew from then, I couldn't trust her."
In December, Fontaine appeared on "The Breakfast Club," explaining that he'd released the song because he wanted people to understand his side of the story. "I just felt like I wanted to give some context to the things that have been put out about myself," the "Sext8pe" singer shared. "I've never been a bad person ... [Megan's song] hurt me personally, and ... tarnished my image."
Did Pardison Fontaine use Megan Thee Stallion for clout?
Fans of Megan Thee Stallion believe that Pardison Fontaine is playing into their breakup drama in order to stay relevant. And to that, the rapper says that they're right — sort of. In the same episode of "The Breakfast Club," he acknowledged that he'd profited from his relationship with Megan, a fact which made him complacent and hurt his productivity. "I made a lot of money, so I could say I was comfortable, happy. ...I was just having a bunch of little issues that ... prohibited everything from going smoothly, so ... on top of being comfortable ... [it] was just like fuel for not being productive." Since the breakup, however, Fontaine has turned things around. In December, the rapper released "Sext8pe," an 8-track EP and his first major project since "Under8ed" in 2019.
But with Fontaine continuing to make lots of media appearances to promote his new project — and address his breakup drama — fans are fed up. "Crazy all these people want to interview [Fontaine] after him and Megan broke up. I didn't see him on anything when that song with cardi b came out," one person commented on Instagram (via Sportskeeda). Another person commented, "Man y'all might as well interview me. Why this brotha going on a breakup tour?" The question remains, did Fontaine only ever date Megan for clout, too? We'll have to wait for clarity in the meantime.