Dark Secrets The Cast Of Stranger Things Tried To Hide

This article contains references to addiction and mental illness.

After it premiered in 2016, "Stranger Things" quickly became one of Netflix's most beloved series, and as a result, it catapulted a group of talented young actors like Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo into the spotlight. The sci-fi drama's popularity grew with the release of each new season and the addition of new cast members, like Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke, cementing its place in the current pop culture zeitgeist.

Of course, the success of the show was what co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer hoped for, but they planned for different scenarios. "The honest truth is we didn't know if it would go beyond Season 1, so we like the idea [that] Season 1 ... could function basically as its own standalone piece," Matt admitted to Deadline. And, if it got renewed for a second season, they planned to continue it as an anthology show, meaning the cast of Season 1 wouldn't return. But the popularity of their characters proved instrumental in the success of "Stranger Things," and the Duffer brothers changed their plans. But for the young cast, growing up in front of the camera came with its challenges — like intense media scrutiny and obsessive fans. Because of that, many of them have been keeping fair few secrets, and some of them are of a darker nature than others. From long-hidden addictions and run-ins with the law to deadly discoveries on set, these are dark secrets the cast of "Stranger Things" tried to hide.