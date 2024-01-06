What JFK's Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg Really Does For A Living

Tatianna Schlossberg has achieved a great deal as a journalist, but she's also channeled her love of words into a book, "Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don't Know You Have." The lengthy book, which went on to win the Rachel Carson Environment Book Award, seeks to educate readers, through humor, on the devastating impact their consumerism can have on the environment. During an interview with People, Schlossberg spoke on the dangers of overconsumption. "Climate change is not a distant problem," she explained. "It's involved in all of our lives through the stuff that we use, buy, and eat — which is not to say that individuals like you and me are responsible for climate change." Schlossberg placed most of the responsibility on large industries — including the fossil fuel industry.

With that said, Schlossberg believes that individuals can make meaningful change. "I'm not letting everybody off the hook, but it shouldn't be up to the consumer to find the most sustainable option," she added. "I hope readers will feel like they have the power to make more demands of companies."

Schlossberg also revealed to Vanity Fair that she's adopted some of the values she pushes in the book "I try to live in line with my values, because that's important to me," said Schlossberg. "I want to be the kind of person who is conscious about the way that I move through the world." However, she also acknowledged the importance of setting realistic standards and finding balance.