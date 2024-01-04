What Paris Hilton's Exes Have Said About Her

Love comes and goes in Hollywood, and socialite Paris Hilton is no exception. Since coming into the spotlight, Hilton has been romantically linked with several men, with relationships ranging from casual flings to more serious commitments. In 2001, Hilton started dating model Jason Shaw, with the pair getting engaged only a year later. Sadly, in 2003, the couple called it quits. But that was only the beginning of Hilton's very public love life.

Between 2003 and 2018, Hilton was engaged twice more before she met her husband, Carter Reum. Though Reum and Hilton had known each other for over a decade, it wasn't until 2019 that the two took their relationship beyond a platonic level. "I've known him for 15 years. Then [Reum's sister Halle Hammond] invited us to Thanksgiving and we just had this incredible chemistry," Hilton revealed to People. "We had our first date and haven't spent a night apart since. It's pretty amazing."

Reum and Hilton have since married and welcomed two kids together. "I feel like Carter and I are puzzle pieces getting connected. I never thought I'd meet a man like him, who loves me for Paris and not Paris Hilton," the socialite gushed to People back in 2021. But while Hilton might already be living her happily-ever-after fairytale, here's a look back at what some of her exes have said about her!