The Clear Sign Garth Brooks And His Ex-Wife Sandy Mahl Still Get Along

Garth Brooks and his first wife, Sandy Mahl, went through a difficult divorce, but her comments about Brooks' marriage to his second wife, Trisha Yearwood, suggest they still get along. Brooks met Mahl several years before becoming an international country icon. The former spouses crossed paths during their college years at Oklahoma State University at a club where Brooks was employed. Eventually, Brooks and Mahl dated, later married, and built a family of five, including their three daughters. Unfortunately, their marriage crumbled in 2000, with Brooks filing for divorce after 15 years.

Brooks was ordered to pay Mahl $125 million as part of their divorce settlement. He later disclosed that his affection for Yearwood, whom he had met early during his marriage to Mahl, played a significant role in his decision to divorce Mahl. During a 2013 interview with "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Brooks revealed that he and Yearwood initially became friends in 1987. "This is someone I always enjoyed being around, and we had a lot more in common than I ever dreamed we did. And so we started seeing each other after the divorce." Although Brooks never stepped outside his marriage for Yearwood, the overlapping timeline probably wasn't the best launch pad for a blended family, particularly in fostering a bond between Mahl and Yearwood.

Fortunately, everything worked out.