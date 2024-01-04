The Clear Sign Garth Brooks And His Ex-Wife Sandy Mahl Still Get Along
Garth Brooks and his first wife, Sandy Mahl, went through a difficult divorce, but her comments about Brooks' marriage to his second wife, Trisha Yearwood, suggest they still get along. Brooks met Mahl several years before becoming an international country icon. The former spouses crossed paths during their college years at Oklahoma State University at a club where Brooks was employed. Eventually, Brooks and Mahl dated, later married, and built a family of five, including their three daughters. Unfortunately, their marriage crumbled in 2000, with Brooks filing for divorce after 15 years.
Brooks was ordered to pay Mahl $125 million as part of their divorce settlement. He later disclosed that his affection for Yearwood, whom he had met early during his marriage to Mahl, played a significant role in his decision to divorce Mahl. During a 2013 interview with "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Brooks revealed that he and Yearwood initially became friends in 1987. "This is someone I always enjoyed being around, and we had a lot more in common than I ever dreamed we did. And so we started seeing each other after the divorce." Although Brooks never stepped outside his marriage for Yearwood, the overlapping timeline probably wasn't the best launch pad for a blended family, particularly in fostering a bond between Mahl and Yearwood.
Fortunately, everything worked out.
Sandy Mahl gave Garth Brooks' new wife her blessing
Sandy Mahl participated in Garth Brooks' 2019 documentary, "Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On," and gave a candid account of the difficulties she faced as his career expanded. Although Mahl enjoyed attending Brooks' soundchecks with their kids early on, that feeling didn't last. "I can remember when I did go out on the road with him, it was like I wasn't there. ... When you're not there on a daily basis, even a weekly basis, to communicate feelings ... There were some lonely times," said Mahl, as noted by RSVP Live. She continued, "He'd be gone eight to 10 weeks at a time. He'd come home, [and] there would be number-one parties, or shows, or CMAs, or ACMs, American Music Awards, so it was constantly going. But we both grew apart really, really quickly."
Although Mahl and Brooks's marriage ultimately didn't work out, Mahl didn't let that influence how she perceived Brooks' next wife, Trisha Yearwood. In fact, Mahl reportedly shared some kind words for Yearwood when she found out about her upcoming marriage to Brooks. "I think this is a really good move for you, and I think this is a really good move for our children," Mahl told Brooks, per Good Housekeeping. Mahl also revealed her appreciation for Yearwood and the role she played in raising her daughters with Brooks. "We enjoy our kids together," added Mahl. "I love and appreciate Trisha."
Do Sandy Mahl and Trisha Yearwood get along?
Whether Sandy Mahl and Trisha Yearwood consider themselves friends is unknown, but they've managed to cordially raise Mahl's daughters with Garth Brooks. During his chat with Ellen DeGeneres, Brooks — who famously took a sabbatical from music to prioritize being a parent — revealed that he, Mahl, and Yearwood were vigilant in their quest to raise their daughters. "Trisha, myself, and Sandy have pledged that we're going to take these kids all the way to college," said Brooks. "And then once the kids go off to college, we've got our own thing to do."
Brooks also boasted about the trio's ability to co-parent during his documentary. "I'd never wished divorce on anybody, but three children and three parents worked really well — especially since the three girls were all tomboys," Brooks said in "Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On," according to Closer Weekly. "So they were all at soccer, track and field, whatever, softball. So never ever did one of those kids take the field where at least one parent wasn't in the stands." Yearwood has spoken out about her role as a stepmother. During an interview with People, Yearwood revealed, "They let me learn my way and allowed me to be that third parent in their lives." She continued, "They were a gift that I didn't know I needed. I didn't know how much children brought into your life until I got a chance to be a part of their lives."