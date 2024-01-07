Brock Lesnar's Daughter Mya Has Grown Up To Be Her Dad's Twin
The apple didn't fall far from the proverbial tree for Brock Lesnar and his daughter Mya Lesnar. Brock bonded with Mya — who he had before marrying Sable — early when she was still a toddler. "[He] spends his free time jumping up and down on beds — sometimes breaking them — with his 2-year-old daughter, Mya," ESPN wrote in a feature article about the WWE wrestler in 2004. Whether it was all the time playing with dad, or just pure genetics, Brock clearly influenced his daughter, as she became a top-tier athlete.
Mya is involved in track and field at Colorado State University, and on December 2 she posted an Instagram video of herself breaking the school shot put record. "A new PR and a new school record!!" she captioned the clip. CSU also posted the footage to their account on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Mya Lesnar broke the school record in the women's shot put with a mark of 18.50 meters!" According to ESPN, her shot put of 18.50 meters shattered the previous school record of 17.55 meters, plus she beat the next-closest competitor by a full three meters.
The performance led to Mya being awarded the Women's Field Athlete of the Week, but all fans could talk about was how closely she resembled her father. "She truly is Brock Lesnar's daughter," one person commented on Mya's Instagram post. "She's definitely the Beasts [sic] daughter ... holy crapola," an X user wrote. That was not the first time fans noticed that the father and daughter shared an uncanny likeness.
Mya Lesnar caught the attention of fans when she transferred schools
At the end of Mya Lesnar's previous season at Colorado State University, she posted a lengthy caption on Instagram summarizing that year's accomplishments. "17th in the country," the daughter of Brock Lesnar wrote in June. "What a season it has been, so many changes and challenges but I have matured into a better person and athlete." That was Mya's first year at CSU, as she transferred from Arizona State University following her freshman year.
To commemorate her first year at CSU, Mya made an Instagram post posing in her new uniform in November 2022. "[S]ame s***, different state," the track and field star wrote in the caption. Fans flooded the comment section with replies about Mya's resemblance to Brock. "You literally look like Brroockkk Lesnarrrrr," one Instagram user wrote. "Brock in female version," another added.
Being compared to her dad was nothing new for Mya. She was given the same treatment online when she committed to attending ASU while still in high school. "Mya Lesnar is a Minnesota state champion, the sixth-best shot-putter in the country and a future Sun Devil!" ASU tweeted in 2019. Wrestling fans were taken aback by how much the state champion shot putter looked like her dad. "Dont [sic] need the DNA test for this one Maury," one user jokingly replied to ASU's tweet. Others believed Mya's genetics and physical prowess made her a strong candidate to follow in her father's footsteps.
Would Mya Lesnar join the WWE?
Once word of Mya Lesnar's athletic feats started to spread, fans and several media outlets started speculating about the possibility of the track and field star eventually becoming a WWE superstar. "Just waiting for the ring and crushing everyone in women division," an X user commented when Colorado State University shared her record-breaking shot put video in December. "Follow your dad, go to the WWE and destroy Nia Jax," a fan wrote on Mya's Instagram post in her CSU uniform from November 2022.
If Mya does decide to enter the world of professional wrestling it would be on her own accord, and not because her father urged her to join. In April, Brock Lesnar was asked if his sons showed any interest in the sport. "I tried to take them to wrestling and it just wasn't their thing," he told ESPN MMA at the time. The wrestling legend was fine taking time away from the sport. "Honestly, for me it's great because I don't think I could have spent another 20 years in a wrestling room," Brock added.
Even though he dominated in the ring, Brock always put his family first. He famously left the WWE in 2004 to spend more time with them. "I just saw Brock biting the f*** out of his nails and looking at a picture of one of his kids," Rey Mysterio recalled to ESPN in 2020. "Shortly after that, he was like, 'I've gotta get out of here, bro. I can't f***ing do this anymore.'"