Brock Lesnar's Daughter Mya Has Grown Up To Be Her Dad's Twin

The apple didn't fall far from the proverbial tree for Brock Lesnar and his daughter Mya Lesnar. Brock bonded with Mya — who he had before marrying Sable — early when she was still a toddler. "[He] spends his free time jumping up and down on beds — sometimes breaking them — with his 2-year-old daughter, Mya," ESPN wrote in a feature article about the WWE wrestler in 2004. Whether it was all the time playing with dad, or just pure genetics, Brock clearly influenced his daughter, as she became a top-tier athlete.

Mya is involved in track and field at Colorado State University, and on December 2 she posted an Instagram video of herself breaking the school shot put record. "A new PR and a new school record!!" she captioned the clip. CSU also posted the footage to their account on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Mya Lesnar broke the school record in the women's shot put with a mark of 18.50 meters!" According to ESPN, her shot put of 18.50 meters shattered the previous school record of 17.55 meters, plus she beat the next-closest competitor by a full three meters.

The performance led to Mya being awarded the Women's Field Athlete of the Week, but all fans could talk about was how closely she resembled her father. "She truly is Brock Lesnar's daughter," one person commented on Mya's Instagram post. "She's definitely the Beasts [sic] daughter ... holy crapola," an X user wrote. That was not the first time fans noticed that the father and daughter shared an uncanny likeness.