Celebs Who Can't Stand Blake Lively
Actor and fashionista Blake Lively first burst onto the scene in the mid 2000s as "Gossip Girl's" It Girl, Serena van der Woodsen. The show was massively popular, lasting for six seasons and spawning a 2021 reboot, catapulting Lively into Hollywood's big leagues as one of its breakout stars. However, while the actor made it clear she wasn't a spoiled party girl like Serena; in some ways, the two were similar. Star Magazine reported that Lively was the show's "most catered to" star, and became "prone to throwing childish tantrums," via LiveJournal. "She's the only one who has someone call her every morning to wake her up for work. She's already had two production assistants fired because she didn't like them," a source dished.
With a 'tude like that, is it any wonder Lively made some enemies in Hollywood? The blonde bombshell's supposed beef with her co-star Leighton Meester (Blair Waldorf) was one of "Gossip Girl"'s juiciest stories on set. The ladies have disputed the rumors, but there's no denying their somewhat frosty relations today. Actor Armie Hammer also had a short-lived arc on Season 2 of "Gossip Girl," and seemingly threw shade at Lively for being a diva, per InStyle. Separately, TikTok speculated that Lively didn't get along with Anna Kendrick, who starred opposite her in 2018's "A Simple Favor." Sounds like Lively is the common denominator here, right? Girl gang or not, there are plenty of celebs who can't stand the Cali-born star.
Leighton Meester
On "Gossip Girl," Leighton Meester's Blair Waldorf is best friends with Blake Lively's Serena van der Woodsen, but IRL, the two were more like frenemies. In 2008, the New York Daily News reported that Meester and Lively's rocky relationship impacted the rest of the cast. "Leighton ... and Blake ... avoid each other like the plague while castmates choose sides," a source explained. "Chace Crawford [Nate Archibald] tends to stick close to Leighton, while Penn Badgley [Dan Humphrey] hangs on and offscreen with Blake. The crew will snag Blake for a scene just moments before it is shot so they can avoid any awkwardness with Leighton." According to HollywoodLife, Lively was jealous when Meester's wardrobe budget got an upgrade, even though Lively was landing more roles in Hollywood outside of the show. Harper's Bazaar also reported that Meester thought Lively was "an egomaniac."
At the end of the day, publicists put out the fires by claiming that while Meester and Lively were never great friends, they were always professional. "Blake and Leighton have never been best friends and never professed to be. Blake goes to work, does her job, and goes home," Lively's rep told Wetpaint. "Gossip Girl" producer Joshua Safran spoke with Vanity Fair and explained that the girls "were friendly, but they were not friends like Serena and Blair. Yet the second they'd be on set together, it's as if they were."
Armie Hammer
Though Armie Hammer had a much shorter-lived time on "Gossip Girl" — playing con-man Gabriel Edwards for just a few episodes in Season 2 — he and Blake Lively butted heads. By 2017, he was years removed from the show, but the experience still left a bad taste in his mouth. During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Hammer was asked about "the biggest diva on set" by a member of the audience. "Let me just say that was a tough show to film and I didn't end up actually filming all of the episodes I was supposed to because it was [so tough]," Hammer tactfully began. When host Andy Cohen pressed, "So you were like, 'Get me out of this?'", the actor responded, "It was also like 'Get him out of here.'" Though Hammer didn't name any names, guest star Chelsea Handler pointed out that he played Lively's love interest on the series. "Sounds like [Lively] was the problem," the comedian joked.
However, Instagram account DeuxMoi had a different take, via Elle. The handle is known for spilling celebrity tea, and refuted Hammer's account by sharing stories from sources who called Lively "the sweetest human being on earth." One person even claimed that it was Hammer who was the real problem. The actor purportedly called Lively "an insufferable b****" during a dinner scene, and was promptly kicked off the show.
Anna Kendrick
Blake Lively's starring role on "Gossip Girl" opened doors for bigger opportunities, and she went on to appear in feature films like "The Town," "The Age of Adaline," "The Shallows," and "A Simple Favor," per IMDb. In the latter movie, Lively played Emily Nelson, a mother with a secret, opposite Anna Kendrick's Stephanie Smothers. The pair shared a complicated onscreen relationship, and there was speculation that their offscreen dynamic was likewise rocky. In a 2021 TikTok video, one user alleged that Lively and Kendrick's "press tours had to be booked separately" because they "were basically enemies."
When pressed about her claim, this same user shared a message she received from an anonymous source who claimed to work at Lionsgate alongside the two actors. "[Blake and Anna] HATED each other," this person wrote, adding, "Anna in particular was really competitive with Blake and was constantly asking to make sure she got more promotion than Blake and even made us PHOTOSHOP HER CLEAVAGE in the Simple Favor poster to be as big (or bigger) than Blake's."
However, both ladies gushed over one another in interviews. Lively praised Kendrick's performance in the 2017 film "Rocket Science," per Buzzfeed, while Kendrick told Harper's Bazaar that she and Lively got along really well on set.
Scarlett Johansson
She might be a fellow actor, but Scarlett Johansson never starred opposite Blake Lively. Instead, Johansson was formerly married to Ryan Reynolds, who is Lively's husband today. Per FandomWire, Lively and Reynolds met on the set of 2011's "Green Lantern," around the same time that fans were wondering about the state of Johansson and Reynolds' marriage. They filed for divorce in 2010, and Reynolds was dating Lively by 2011, sparking rumors that he'd cheated on ScarJo with the "Gossip Girl" star. Because of this, the "Black Widow" actor was said to be "very resentful" of Reynolds' marriage to Lively, per the National Enquirer (via The UBJ). According to reports, Johansson even believed that Lively "purposefully seduced" and "stole" Reynolds from her.
Us Weekly also claimed that Johansson "fumed" when she heard that Reynolds and Lively were dating. "Scarlett is p***ed that he's not under her spell anymore. She realized what a great catch Ryan was," a source explained. They went on to say that she and Reynolds may have worked things out, but Johansson angered her ex by briefly dating Sean Penn. Today, Johansson continues to speak highly of Reynolds — even telling Gwyneth Paltrow "he's a good guy!" — but the same can't be said of her relationship with Lively.