Celebs Who Can't Stand Blake Lively

Actor and fashionista Blake Lively first burst onto the scene in the mid 2000s as "Gossip Girl's" It Girl, Serena van der Woodsen. The show was massively popular, lasting for six seasons and spawning a 2021 reboot, catapulting Lively into Hollywood's big leagues as one of its breakout stars. However, while the actor made it clear she wasn't a spoiled party girl like Serena; in some ways, the two were similar. Star Magazine reported that Lively was the show's "most catered to" star, and became "prone to throwing childish tantrums," via LiveJournal. "She's the only one who has someone call her every morning to wake her up for work. She's already had two production assistants fired because she didn't like them," a source dished.

With a 'tude like that, is it any wonder Lively made some enemies in Hollywood? The blonde bombshell's supposed beef with her co-star Leighton Meester (Blair Waldorf) was one of "Gossip Girl"'s juiciest stories on set. The ladies have disputed the rumors, but there's no denying their somewhat frosty relations today. Actor Armie Hammer also had a short-lived arc on Season 2 of "Gossip Girl," and seemingly threw shade at Lively for being a diva, per InStyle. Separately, TikTok speculated that Lively didn't get along with Anna Kendrick, who starred opposite her in 2018's "A Simple Favor." Sounds like Lively is the common denominator here, right? Girl gang or not, there are plenty of celebs who can't stand the Cali-born star.