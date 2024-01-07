Dark Secrets The Voice Judges Tried To Hide

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Despite not pumping out any true superstars like its competition "American Idol," "The Voice" has become a television staple since it made its debut in 2011. The show is so popular with viewers — many of whom rarely watch live TV anymore (the results show of "The Voice" is live) — that NBC has run two seasons of it each year since 2012. Host Carson Daly has remained in place for all of the (soon-to-be) 25 seasons, but there has been a revolving door of coaches on the singing competition series. Some of them have stayed for consecutive seasons, while others only appeared in one season or have an on/off relationship with the coach's chair. There have been nearly 20 coaches who have sat in those spinning red chairs. Throw in all of the international editions of the show, and you have a plethora of stars who have served as coaches.

Most globally known coaches appear on either the American, British, or Australian versions of "The Voice," a show that got its starts in the Netherlands, where it has the title "The Voice of Holland." Across the dozens of famous faces who have coaches on one of those three editions, there are plenty of dark secrets and surprising scandals. There have been plenty of those on other global editions — most notably, the big sex scandal involving a band leader and a coach, amongst others, in the show's origin country — but here we focused on celebrities we all know and (some of) love. Here are some of the dark secrets that "The Voice" judges tried to hide, often unsuccessfully.