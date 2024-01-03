Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Spicy Defense Of Her Husband Is TMI
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is not messing around when it comes to her husband Ryan Scott Anderson. The public figure has jumped to social media to defend her hubby, and her comments are a bit more revealing than people may have expected.
Gypsy married Anderson in 2021 while serving her ten-year prison sentence for her involvement in the death of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard. The couple first connected in 2020 after Anderson decided to shoot his shot and send Gypsy a letter. "My co-worker at the time was like 'I want to write Tiger King.' I said, 'I'll tell you what, if you write him, I'll write Gypsy Rose Blanchard," he told People. "I never thought she'd be my wife." Well, they did get married in 2022, and it was just a matter of time until Gypsy would finish her sentence.
In December 2023, Gypsy was released early after serving seven years in prison. Anderson has been by her side through it all, and the couple has been sharing their love on social media. Gypsy posted a sweet photo of the two kissing a couple of days ahead of the New Year, writing in the caption, "A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby." While social media has provided the pair with an outlet to share their love, it has also given people the opportunity to share hate, but Gypsy is not here for it. The public figure has defended her man against backlash and did it in a very spicy way.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard divulged details about their sex life
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's release has brought her back into the limelight, and she's now facing a new wave of backlash. People flooded Blanchard and Ryan Scott Anderson's social media pages upon her release. Some have left comments encouraging the couple, while others have spread hate. One user wrote on one of Anderson's posts, "Your wife deserves to spend her life in prison alongside the man she manipulated into killing her mother." This was one of the many hate comments that filled Anderson's posts, and Gypsy isn't letting them slide.
Gypsy responded to all the backlash and commented on her and her husband's sex life in the process. "Ryan, don't listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON'T MATTER. I love you," she wrote. "Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night ... yeah I said it, the D is fire. happy wife happy life."
Many were shocked to see Gypsy respond in such a spicy way, but her husband didn't seem surprised. Anderson even made a steamy comment of his own. "Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha," he wrote. "Now come get it Baby ..." The couple are unfazed by the backlash and are letting people know they're stronger than ever, even if it's a little too much information.