Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Spicy Defense Of Her Husband Is TMI

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is not messing around when it comes to her husband Ryan Scott Anderson. The public figure has jumped to social media to defend her hubby, and her comments are a bit more revealing than people may have expected.

Gypsy married Anderson in 2021 while serving her ten-year prison sentence for her involvement in the death of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard. The couple first connected in 2020 after Anderson decided to shoot his shot and send Gypsy a letter. "My co-worker at the time was like 'I want to write Tiger King.' I said, 'I'll tell you what, if you write him, I'll write Gypsy Rose Blanchard," he told People. "I never thought she'd be my wife." Well, they did get married in 2022, and it was just a matter of time until Gypsy would finish her sentence.

In December 2023, Gypsy was released early after serving seven years in prison. Anderson has been by her side through it all, and the couple has been sharing their love on social media. Gypsy posted a sweet photo of the two kissing a couple of days ahead of the New Year, writing in the caption, "A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby." While social media has provided the pair with an outlet to share their love, it has also given people the opportunity to share hate, but Gypsy is not here for it. The public figure has defended her man against backlash and did it in a very spicy way.