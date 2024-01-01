Inside Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Love Life From Behind Bars
It was Gypsy Rose Blanchard's relationship with Nick Godejohn that landed her in prison, but even though she has had a tumultuous romance in the past, she hasn't given up on love even behind bars.
Gypsy's life has been filled with turmoil from the moment she was born. Her overprotective mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, made Gypsy pretend that she was ill for her years. She made her wheelchair-bound, fed her via a tube, shaved her head, and more, all to keep up with the lie that Gypsy was gravely sick, per Biography. However, as she got older, Gypsy wanted more freedom in her life, especially when it came to love.
In 2012, Gypsy met Godejohn in an online Christian dating chatroom, per Refinery 29. The two sparked a romance that got intense. In 2015, after attempting to meet in person, Gypsy and Godejohn began planning the murder of Dee Dee. By June 2015, Gypsy let Godejohn into the home to stab Dee Dee while she slept. The two took off after the murder before they were eventually caught. After some lengthy trials, Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison; she was released in December 2023. As for Godejohn, he was sentenced to life in prison. Gypsy's release marks a new life for her with a new man. During her time in prison, her relationship with Godejohn soured, but she found romance in ways that many would be surprised about.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's romances in prison
When someone heads to prison, you never expect them to find romance, but Gypsy Rose Blanchard made it happen. A family friend, Fancy Marcelli, revealed to InTouch Weekly that Blanchard had developed relationships with multiple men during her ten-year prison run. She shared, "These are guys from the support groups, the Gypsy support groups. They attached themselves to Gypsy, and a lot of them just want fame ... Some of the guys have even gone to the prison to meet Gypsy."
One of these men who attempted to get to know Gypsy was "The Bachelorette" alumni Josh Seiter. According to InTouch Weekly, Seiter sent Gypsy a flirty email in prison, but she was in a relationship and didn't find the reality star's pursuit of her genuine. She reportedly wrote back, "I don't know who you are, or why you chose ME to try and find your 15 minutes of fame, but I have friends everywhere and I know what lies you've told online." While she wasn't interested in Seiter, Gypsy did eventually develop a strong connection that turned pretty serious.
According to E! News, in 2019, Gypsy accepted a proposal from a longtime pen pal, Ken. Ken would visit Gypsy in prison and even met her father and stepmother. Although Gypsy may have thought she found her happily ever after, her engagement didn't last long. Her stepmother confirmed to InTouch Weekly that she called it quits with Ken months after he popped the question.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard got married in prison
Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been through plenty of ups and downs in her romantic life, but has finally found the one. On June 27, 2022, Blanchard married Ryan Scott Anderson in Missouri amidst her prison sentence, per ET. The details of the nuptials were kept under wraps and remain a close secret. Although the couple tied the knot, they have faced some hurdles along the way.
Just four months after the wedding, a letter written by Gypsy revealed that the couple had called it quits, per InTouch Weekly. It read, "It is with a heavy heart that this morning I made a decision to go ahead and file for annulment and end my marriage with Ryan. My marriage ends with no fault to either of us." She continued, "I believe we are just in different places in our lives, and find it too difficult to walk a path together, at this point." Despite Gypsy's plan to annul the marriage, it didn't become a reality. Instead, it seems that the pair worked through whatever issues they had.
In December 2023, ahead of her prison release, Gypsy revealed to People she's head over heels for Anderson. She said, "We're in love." Anderson was in attendance and picked Gypsy up when she was released in December 2023, per People. The relationship is still strong, but we will have to wait and see to watch Gypsy's love life unfold as she is now a free woman.