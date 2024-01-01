Inside Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Love Life From Behind Bars

It was Gypsy Rose Blanchard's relationship with Nick Godejohn that landed her in prison, but even though she has had a tumultuous romance in the past, she hasn't given up on love even behind bars.

Gypsy's life has been filled with turmoil from the moment she was born. Her overprotective mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, made Gypsy pretend that she was ill for her years. She made her wheelchair-bound, fed her via a tube, shaved her head, and more, all to keep up with the lie that Gypsy was gravely sick, per Biography. However, as she got older, Gypsy wanted more freedom in her life, especially when it came to love.

In 2012, Gypsy met Godejohn in an online Christian dating chatroom, per Refinery 29. The two sparked a romance that got intense. In 2015, after attempting to meet in person, Gypsy and Godejohn began planning the murder of Dee Dee. By June 2015, Gypsy let Godejohn into the home to stab Dee Dee while she slept. The two took off after the murder before they were eventually caught. After some lengthy trials, Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison; she was released in December 2023. As for Godejohn, he was sentenced to life in prison. Gypsy's release marks a new life for her with a new man. During her time in prison, her relationship with Godejohn soured, but she found romance in ways that many would be surprised about.