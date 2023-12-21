Whatever Happened To Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Father?
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's harrowing story largely revolves around her life under the hands of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who masterfully deceived everyone into believing that she was afflicted with a range of severe medical conditions, including leukemia, muscular dystrophy, and epilepsy when in reality, her only health issue was a minor visual impairment. The web of lies culminated in Gypsy's plotting of Dee Dee's murder, which might lead you to think: Where was Gypsy's father? And why didn't he do anything to intervene and stop his daughter's life from spiraling into tragedy?
On Hulu's "The Act," which stars Joey King and Patricia Arquette as Gypsy and Dee Dee, Gypsy's dad, Rod Blanchard, is depicted as an absentee father. The series suggests that Rod was missing when Gypsy was growing up, only reemerging in the end in an attempt to fix their fractured relationship. But as it turns out, this couldn't be further from the truth. While Rod and Dee Dee separated just shortly before Gypsy's birth (he was 18 and she was 24), he remained a present and supportive figure throughout her childhood. He even continued supporting his daughter after she had already turned 18.
Though he did eventually start another family, he made consistent efforts to maintain a connection with Gypsy . And just like everyone else, he was also fooled into thinking that Gypsy was sick.
Rod went on to marry again and have another family
Rod Blanchard would have probably done something to save Gypsy Rose had he been privy to his ex-wife Dee Dee's ruse. He shared with Fox News that Dee Dee would deliberately keep them apart and prevent them from having a meaningful connection. "She spent a lot of time making sure that there was distance between us," he claimed, adding that when Gypsy turned 18, Dee Dee had asked him not to inform Gypsy of her age, which he thought was strange. He shared that, for the most part, he had to walk on eggshells when it came to communicating with his daughter for fear of losing contact with her entirely, as Dee Dee had full custody.
Rod eventually married a woman named Kristy and had two kids, Dylan and Mia. He told Buzzfeed News that they would always visit Gypsy up until she was 10, but after Hurricane Katrina hit, Gypsy and Dee Dee relocated to Missouri. His contact with his daughter became even more limited then, and the situation was further complicated by Dee Dee's lies about Gypsy's health. Plus, she not only fed Rod with false information but also controlled his interactions with Gypsy. "We were very intimidated about her medical conditions," he admitted to Springfield News-Leader. "Dee Dee was explicit that she had to be by her side 24/7. So we never did get to build that bond."
Rod never stopped supporting Gypsy Rose
Despite being denied access to Gypsy, Ron Blanchard remained committed to supporting his daughter. In his interview with Buzzfeed News, he shared that he consistently sent Dee Dee $1,200 a month for child support, along with presents for Gypsy, like gaming consoles and television sets. Rod continued providing financial support even into Gypsy's adulthood, under the mistaken belief that she was gravely ill. "There was never a question whether or not I was going to stop paying," he said.
Still, Rod grappled with feelings of guilt over his perceived failure to protect Gypsy. "How could I let this happen? Why wasn't I there for Gypsy more? If I could have built that relationship with her, she wouldn't have hesitated to call me and say, 'Daddy, this ain't right,'" he told Dr. Phil. "I honestly feel there's a lot of ground I need to make up with her. And I'm hoping she can forgive me."
And Rod did try to mend their relationship, going as far as starting a Change.org petition to appeal for a shorter sentence (Gypsy got 10 years). He's also in constant contact with Gypsy through emails and calls even amid her incarceration and remains optimistic that they can deepen their connection after her release. "We are hoping when she gets out, she'll come stay with us and we'll get her in the right direction," he told the Springfield News-Leader. "We are hoping to bring her home and help her the best we can. The possibilities are endless. We are hoping she chooses to do something that makes her happy."