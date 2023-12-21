Whatever Happened To Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Father?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's harrowing story largely revolves around her life under the hands of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who masterfully deceived everyone into believing that she was afflicted with a range of severe medical conditions, including leukemia, muscular dystrophy, and epilepsy when in reality, her only health issue was a minor visual impairment. The web of lies culminated in Gypsy's plotting of Dee Dee's murder, which might lead you to think: Where was Gypsy's father? And why didn't he do anything to intervene and stop his daughter's life from spiraling into tragedy?

On Hulu's "The Act," which stars Joey King and Patricia Arquette as Gypsy and Dee Dee, Gypsy's dad, Rod Blanchard, is depicted as an absentee father. The series suggests that Rod was missing when Gypsy was growing up, only reemerging in the end in an attempt to fix their fractured relationship. But as it turns out, this couldn't be further from the truth. While Rod and Dee Dee separated just shortly before Gypsy's birth (he was 18 and she was 24), he remained a present and supportive figure throughout her childhood. He even continued supporting his daughter after she had already turned 18.

Though he did eventually start another family, he made consistent efforts to maintain a connection with Gypsy . And just like everyone else, he was also fooled into thinking that Gypsy was sick.