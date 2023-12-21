Gypsy Rose Blanchard Has Big Plans After Her Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is already working towards a fresh start following her impending release from prison. She is reportedly looking forward to turning over a new leaf — literally. In case you missed it, Gypsy has been granted parole and will be released in December 2023, three years ahead of schedule. She was slapped with a 10-year prison sentence in 2016 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. The case revealed that Dee Dee had deceived Blanchard and the public that she was suffering from multiple medical conditions like leukemia and muscle dystrophy despite being perfectly healthy.

Gypsy Rose's story has gripped audiences through numerous documentaries, news features, interviews, and more. Hulu even produced a hit series called "The Act" based on the story, starring Joey King as Gypsy and Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee. However, Gypsy's cousin Bobby Pitre told Radar that the family isn't pleased that their story has been repeatedly publicized. "They don't know why people keep making stories about it," he said. "They want people to just let it go and leave it alone!" Gypsy shares a similar stance, telling Bustle that she's looking to sue the show creators for using her story without seeking her consent.

Still, Gypsy is eager to share her story but wants to do it on her own terms. Following her discharge from prison, the 32-year-old announced that she was releasing a book to present her perspective in her own words.