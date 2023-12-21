Gypsy Rose Blanchard Has Big Plans After Her Prison Release
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is already working towards a fresh start following her impending release from prison. She is reportedly looking forward to turning over a new leaf — literally. In case you missed it, Gypsy has been granted parole and will be released in December 2023, three years ahead of schedule. She was slapped with a 10-year prison sentence in 2016 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. The case revealed that Dee Dee had deceived Blanchard and the public that she was suffering from multiple medical conditions like leukemia and muscle dystrophy despite being perfectly healthy.
Gypsy Rose's story has gripped audiences through numerous documentaries, news features, interviews, and more. Hulu even produced a hit series called "The Act" based on the story, starring Joey King as Gypsy and Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee. However, Gypsy's cousin Bobby Pitre told Radar that the family isn't pleased that their story has been repeatedly publicized. "They don't know why people keep making stories about it," he said. "They want people to just let it go and leave it alone!" Gypsy shares a similar stance, telling Bustle that she's looking to sue the show creators for using her story without seeking her consent.
Still, Gypsy is eager to share her story but wants to do it on her own terms. Following her discharge from prison, the 32-year-old announced that she was releasing a book to present her perspective in her own words.
Gypsy Rose is releasing a book to tell her life story
Gypsy Rose Blanchard appears to have kept busy during her years in prison. In the time leading to her release, she took to social media to announce she was dropping an e-book aptly called "Released," a collaboration with writers Melissa Moore and Michele Matrisciani. Available starting January 9, 2024, "'Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom' is a collection of interview transcripts, journal entries, illustrations, and photos," she wrote. According to Penguin Random House, the e-book will feature Gypsy's "frank, unflinching, and deeply personal reflection" about her past experiences and aspirations for the future.
An insider familiar with Gypsy's post-incarceration plans told The U.S. Sun that she was also looking to do a book tour to promote her e-book after being granted permission. "Her parole officer signed off on the post-release plan for her work, but he told her to make sure she doesn't take advantage of it," the source said. "She has a bunch of opportunities out of prison, so she's incredibly excited for her release."
Gypsy Rose has resolved to advocate for child abuse victims
Releasing a book has been a long time coming for Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who first expressed her intentions to tell her side of the story in 2021, telling Springfield News-Leader that she wanted to reach a wider audience. Her motivations extend beyond personal gain, too. She's not doing it after the money and fame, but because she was genuinely hoping to aid those who have also suffered child abuse.
"This will be my never-ending life goal," she said. "Spreading awareness by educating others on how to combat child abuse has become my personal passion. And by sharing my own life story, as a survivor of abuse, I am able to give those who are too afraid to speak a strong voice."
Across her socials, Gypsy Rose already positions herself as a "Public Figure, Public Speaker, Author, Advocating Awareness about Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy," which is reflective of her lofty post-prison goals. And per family friend Titania Gisclair, Gypsy Rose still has a lot more to unpack. "I believe she will, with the help of a lot of people, she will thrive and she will become a better person," she told InTouch Weekly. "There are things that are coming once she comes out of prison. She is going to reach out into the true crime industry and be able to share her story."