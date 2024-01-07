Here's Why Pauley Perrette Really Left Her Role As Abby On NCIS

For a decade and a half, Pauley Perrette starred on "NCIS" in the role of Abby Sciuto, the snarky, brilliant CSI with an offbeat fashion sense. Abby frequently proved essential in solving the plethora of crimes that landed in the team's lap, and Perrette seemed happy with the character's narrative trajectory for the majority of her run. "It's a total blessing. I love my job!" she shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2010. "People adore Abby. I love her. I think she's awesome. I want to be her. I'm just proud I've been able to move forward in this industry, keep my head on straight and not lose my mind!"

Perrette also spoke passionately about the character's influence on women in STEM, who wanted to follow her example. "Abby has been this incredible role model for young women," she said in a video (via E! News). "It's her job, her education, her prowess for math and science ... and I think that all those things combined make people look up to Abby the way I look up to Abby."

Despite Perrette's continuing fondness for her character, she was growing increasingly unhappy behind the scenes. She departed in 2017, 15 seasons into her journey as Abby. Here's why Pauley Perrette left "NCIS."