A Look At Yolanda Hadid's Plastic Surgery Transformation
Anyone who has been following Yolanda Hadid would know that she has a love-hate relationship with plastic surgery. The TV personality was initially tight-lipped about getting any work done, only to come clean in 2016 when she famously discussed the removal of her breast implants on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." On the Bravo blog, she detailed that one of them got damaged, with her doctor suggesting that it might have aggravated her Lyme disease. "I ruptured an implant 10 years ago in a water-skiing fall, the leakage from that incident had travelled, over the years, through my body and taken a life of its own," the former model wrote.
In the years since, Yolanda has shown blatant distaste for cosmetic enhancements, going as far as defending her children, Gigi and Bella Hadid, from anyone who insists that they have also gone under the knife. "None of my children have never [sic] done filler or Botox or put anything foreign in their bodies," she wrote on Instagram in response to a fan claiming that Bella had fillers. "They know better after seeing what I went through."
While Bella eventually revealed that she had a nose job at the ripe age of 14, it's pretty clear that her mother has developed a deep-seated aversion to artificial enhancements — especially after she made the revelation that complications from cosmetic surgery had nearly cost her life.
Yolanda said plastic surgery 'almost killed' her
Yolanda Hadid has since expressed regret over getting breast implants, labeling this decision as her "No. 1 screw-up" in her memoir "Believe Me." Following their removal, she has not only renounced all forms of cosmetic enhancements but also takes pride in liberating herself from the unrealistic beauty standards perpetuated by society. The "RHOBH" alum also shared that there is no longer a trace of anything artificial in her body after realizing the detrimental effects they had on her health.
"Finally back to the original 1964. Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, [extensions] and all the bulls*** I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me," she wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of her donning a piece of lingerie that accentuated her body.
"Your health is your wealth, so please make educated decisions, research the partial information you're given by our broken system before putting anything foreign in your body," she advised her followers and went on to note that she has embraced the journey to self-acceptance. "I finally found the freedom to sustainable internal beauty and acceptance of what is the best version of myself by no standards but my own."
Yolanda is now all about going au naturel
Apart from foregoing beauty treatments altogether, Yolanda Hadid has sworn off makeup as well. While she still enjoys full glam for special events now and then, she prefers a bare-faced look on most days. In a 2016 episode of "RHOBH," the mother of three shared her year-long journey without makeup, noting a remarkable transformation. "I haven't worn any makeup in 11 months. I haven't done any Botox or anything now for three years. It's funny to see how your face changes," she said. In another episode, her co-stars expressed their surprise, with Kyle Richards noting that in their world, the move is almost unheard of. "In Beverly Hills, a woman going out to a birthday dinner without putting one drop of makeup on is borderline shocking," she said.
But apparently, Yolanda has been keeping it simple for years, a practice that Gigi Hadid wishes to pass down to her daughter, Khai. "She had a very simple, natural take on skincare. She didn't overdo it with product, and I feel like I've taken that on, where I think less is more," the supermodel shared with Harper's Bazaar. "Doing too much for my skin or beauty routine can make it more complicated, and sometimes my skin can't handle it. I think I'll teach Khai to keep it simple when it comes to makeup, like my mom taught me." Perhaps we'll try going the minimalist route, too!