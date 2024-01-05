A Look At Yolanda Hadid's Plastic Surgery Transformation

Anyone who has been following Yolanda Hadid would know that she has a love-hate relationship with plastic surgery. The TV personality was initially tight-lipped about getting any work done, only to come clean in 2016 when she famously discussed the removal of her breast implants on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." On the Bravo blog, she detailed that one of them got damaged, with her doctor suggesting that it might have aggravated her Lyme disease. "I ruptured an implant 10 years ago in a water-skiing fall, the leakage from that incident had travelled, over the years, through my body and taken a life of its own," the former model wrote.

In the years since, Yolanda has shown blatant distaste for cosmetic enhancements, going as far as defending her children, Gigi and Bella Hadid, from anyone who insists that they have also gone under the knife. "None of my children have never [sic] done filler or Botox or put anything foreign in their bodies," she wrote on Instagram in response to a fan claiming that Bella had fillers. "They know better after seeing what I went through."

While Bella eventually revealed that she had a nose job at the ripe age of 14, it's pretty clear that her mother has developed a deep-seated aversion to artificial enhancements — especially after she made the revelation that complications from cosmetic surgery had nearly cost her life.