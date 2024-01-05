What We Know About Bridget Fonda And Danny Elfman's Private Marriage

On paper, Bridget Fonda and Danny Elfman should be one of Hollywood's most celebrated couples. Not only has Fonda starred in notable films such as "Jackie Brown" and "Single White Female," but she's descended from Tinseltown royalty — the daughter of Peter Fonda and the niece of Jane Fonda. Meanwhile, Elfman has been the composer behind some of the most memorable film scores of all time, including the iconic themes for "The Simpsons" and Tim Burton's "Batman." Despite their impressive career bona fides, though, the couple have kept their marriage private.

The pair tied the knot in December 2003 with a ceremony in which Bridget was walked down the aisle by her father Peter. In March 2005, Bridget gave birth to their son, Oliver Henry Milton. Their romance started when Elfman was hired to score Sam Raimi's "A Simple Plan" — a thriller that Bridget starred in alongside Bill Paxton. "Sam gave me lots of freedom to do something odd, which is where I'm happiest ... And Oliver can thank that film for his existence," the composer told The Guardian in 2013. Even though that was how the future couple met, they did not start dating until six years after working on the film together.

Once they were married, Bridget and Elfman kept a low profile, but they did throw annual Christmas parties at their mansion. In 2009, Bridget's aunt, Jane Fonda, documented the party on her blog. That was a rare glimpse into their home life, one of few before the couple sold that mansion in January 2021 and moved to a more remote location.