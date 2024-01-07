Inside Lisa And Lenny Hochstein's Ironclad Prenuptial Agreement
"The Real Housewives of Miami" Season 5 proved a real doozie for mainstay cast member Lisa Hochstein. Early on, her hubby and the father of her two children, Lenny Hochstein, was caught on camera revealing to a pal that he had plans to leave his wife during a hot mic moment. But that's not all. He also hinted that he already had someone else waiting in the wings. When asked whether or not he and Lisa were still intimate, he said, "No. Because then I would be cheating on who I really care about." YIKES.
Sadly, things only went from bad to worse. During a cast trip to the Florida Keys, Lisa dropped a bomb when she told everyone that Lenny had a new girlfriend (Enter: then 27-year-old model Katharina Mazepa) and wanted her and the children to vacate the premises. "He said you need to go find a home for you and the kids," she tearfully confessed. Cue Alexia Nepola's explicit-filled rant en la español.
But as Lenny, aka the self-professed "Boob God," would soon find out, breaking up is hard to do, and putting your estranged wife and children out of your palatial Miami abode is even harder, ironclad prenuptial agreement or not.
The prenuptial agreement doesn't bode well for Lisa Hochstein
Lenny Hochstein let it all hang out when he shared his and Lisa Hochstein's prenuptial agreement with Page Six. Unfortunately for Lisa, the agreement does explicitly state that Lisa has 30 days to vacate the $52 million family home following the couple's decision to divorce. Alas, that's just the tip of the iceberg.
According to the agreement, should the marriage last more than ten years, Lisa is entitled to a meager $1.5 million with an additional $200,000 for each year after. The couple have been married 13 years. It also states that he will give her $10,000 monthly in temporary support, but only if she plays nice and doesn't contest the divorce petition. Oh, he'll also contribute $2,000 annually to her retirement fund and an additional $1,000 per week to "spend as she sees fit." Some might argue that's pretty piddly for a man reportedly worth a staggering $90 million, but we'll let you be the judge of that.
Lisa Hochstein has requested that prenuptial agreement be deemed invalid
Lisa Hochstein, however, isn't willing to go down without a fight and is challenging the prenuptial agreement entirely. She made headlines when she remained put in the couple's Miami manse until September 2023. Aside from hunkering down in the family home for far longer than the prenuptial agreement allowed, in an August 2022 divorce filing obtained by The U.S. Sun, Lisa also requested that the prenuptial agreement be deemed invalid, citing that the financial disclosure Lenny provided Lisa with was fraudulent. "The Husband's fraud prevented the Wife from being able to properly negotiate the agreement and caused her financial injury. The Husband should not be entitled to benefit from his fraud," the filing alleged. Ruh-roh.
As for Lenny, he is still adamant that Lisa wants way too much money from him. In court documents obtained by Page Six, Lenny noted that Lisa's requests are both "monotonous and repetitive" and "excessive" even though he already takes care of the family financially. He cited her continued use of the couple's Range Rover and Rolls-Royce and her refusal to vacate their waterfront Star Island home as examples. Something tells us this divorce proceeding is far from over...