Inside Lisa And Lenny Hochstein's Ironclad Prenuptial Agreement

"The Real Housewives of Miami" Season 5 proved a real doozie for mainstay cast member Lisa Hochstein. Early on, her hubby and the father of her two children, Lenny Hochstein, was caught on camera revealing to a pal that he had plans to leave his wife during a hot mic moment. But that's not all. He also hinted that he already had someone else waiting in the wings. When asked whether or not he and Lisa were still intimate, he said, "No. Because then I would be cheating on who I really care about." YIKES.

Sadly, things only went from bad to worse. During a cast trip to the Florida Keys, Lisa dropped a bomb when she told everyone that Lenny had a new girlfriend (Enter: then 27-year-old model Katharina Mazepa) and wanted her and the children to vacate the premises. "He said you need to go find a home for you and the kids," she tearfully confessed. Cue Alexia Nepola's explicit-filled rant en la español.

But as Lenny, aka the self-professed "Boob God," would soon find out, breaking up is hard to do, and putting your estranged wife and children out of your palatial Miami abode is even harder, ironclad prenuptial agreement or not.