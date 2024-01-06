How Denise Richards Has Defended Her Daughter Sami's Risque Career
Sami Sheen, the daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen faced immediate backlash when she announced she was starting an OnlyFans account. Not only were fans critical, but so was her father. "I do not condone this," Charlie told E! News on June 13, 2022, shortly after Sami announced her new endeavor. "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother," he added. Richards came to her daughter's defense. "Sami is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in," she told E! a few days later. the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star made a lengthy Instagram post where she said she was in no position to judge Sami, and neither was her father.
Richards' staunch support of Sami had an impact on her ex, as Charlie had a change of heart. "Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed," the "Two and a Half Men" star said in a statement on June 21, 2022, while mentioning that he realized the importance of joining Richards in "a united parental front," per Fox News.
Two days later, Richards went the extra mile and created her own OnlyFans account, as she hoped to protect Sami. "The reason why I wanted to join was because she got so much backlash for that," the "Scary Movie 3" actor said while appearing on "Jeff Lewis Live" in September 2022. Although, Richards has admitted that she also had misgivings about Sami's OnlyFans venture.
Denise Richards's OnlyFans collab with Sami Sheen
Looking back at Sami Sheen's choice to start an OnlyFans account, both Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards were weary at first. "I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it," Charlie told Bustle for a feature story on Sami that was published in October 2023. Richards related it to her own experience of being labeled a "sex symbol" at a young age. "Then as soon as she joined, it was viral and she got a lot of backlash and I was concerned about that because she's so young," the "Wild Things" actor told the publication. Despite the initial negative reaction online, Sami said having an OnlyFans page was a net-positive. "I've never felt more confident in my body. I think it's because my subscribers, they're the best," she told Bustle.
As mentioned, Richards had Sami's back when her daughter decided to create an OnlyFans page. Sami returned the favor when her mother took the plunge. "She's been incredibly supportive of me being on there," Richards told People in July 2022. That same month, the mother-daughter combo took their mutual support to the next level and decided to collab on OnlyFans content together in July 2022. The next year, Richards teased the idea of further shoots with Sami. "Should my mini me @samisheen and i do another collaboration soon?" Richards wrote on her OnlyFans in October 2023.
That OnlyFans content led to a dramatic confrontation for Richards on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
Denise Richards makes way more than Sami Sheen on OnlyFans
While Denise Richards publicly supported Sami Sheen's choice to start an OnlyFans account, she said that Charlie Sheen did not become supportive until he realized how much money their daughter made. "He changed his tune when she bought a Mercedes and moved into a house," Richards said about her ex-husband on an episode of the "Just B" podcast in November 2023 (via Page Six).
Those OnlyFans earnings became a topic of conversation on an episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" that aired in December 2023. Erika Jayne decided to bring up the subject during a confrontation with Richards. "I just want to know, who's more profitable? You or Sami," Jayne asked (via Page Six). That did not sit well with the former Playboy model. "That is a f***ing low blow to bring up my daughter's OnlyFans," Richards responded.
Richards may not have wanted to discuss her OnlyFans earnings on "RHOBH", but according to a report, both her and Sami had made a killing. "Sami has 4,000 followers. So she's making $80,000 a month doing almost nothing and barely showing anything," an insider told People in June 2023. That figure was totally eclipsed by Richards's monthly profits. "[Denise] doesn't do anything that risqué either, but she has 100,000 followers and makes $2 million a month doing it," the source added. It appears that being supportive, and collaborative, has been extremely beneficial for Richards.