How Denise Richards Has Defended Her Daughter Sami's Risque Career

Sami Sheen, the daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen faced immediate backlash when she announced she was starting an OnlyFans account. Not only were fans critical, but so was her father. "I do not condone this," Charlie told E! News on June 13, 2022, shortly after Sami announced her new endeavor. "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother," he added. Richards came to her daughter's defense. "Sami is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in," she told E! a few days later. the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star made a lengthy Instagram post where she said she was in no position to judge Sami, and neither was her father.

Richards' staunch support of Sami had an impact on her ex, as Charlie had a change of heart. "Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed," the "Two and a Half Men" star said in a statement on June 21, 2022, while mentioning that he realized the importance of joining Richards in "a united parental front," per Fox News.

Two days later, Richards went the extra mile and created her own OnlyFans account, as she hoped to protect Sami. "The reason why I wanted to join was because she got so much backlash for that," the "Scary Movie 3" actor said while appearing on "Jeff Lewis Live" in September 2022. Although, Richards has admitted that she also had misgivings about Sami's OnlyFans venture.