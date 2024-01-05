Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Major New Detail Involving Her Mother's Murder

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is finally free and is spilling new details about her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard's murder. Gypsy's life story is anything but normal. Ever since she was a little girl, her mother forced her to pretend she had suffered from severe illnesses, per Biography. Even going as far as to shave her head and make her wheelchair-bound. As Gypsy got older, she devised a plan with her then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, to rid her of her strict and overbearing mother. The two ended up killing Dee Dee but were eventually caught.

According to Biography, Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was given a ten-year sentence. Godejohn didn't get as light of a sentence. Because he was the one who killed Dee Dee, he was given life in prison. As Gypsy served her time in jail, many sympathized with her story, as she had been heavily abused by her mother. Although she was supposed to get out of jail in ten years, Gypsy was released early in December 2023 after serving seven years in prison. Ahead of her release, she told People, "I'm ready for freedom. I'm ready to expand and I think that goes for every facet of my life."

Since being released, Gypsy has not hidden in the shadows and has accepted the limelight she and her story are getting. Doing interview after interview, the public figure is willing to share more of her story and just dropped a bombshell detail about her mother's murder.