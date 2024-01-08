These Celebs Are Preparing For Doomsday

It used to be somewhat normal to prepare for the apocalypse, and back in the 1960s, families across the U.S. built bomb shelters in their backyards. The term "doomsday prepper" became a pejorative over time, referring to folks who lived on the outskirts of society, waiting for an apocalypse that never came. Then, 9/11 happened, and people began thinking like they did during the Cold War.

The market for home bunkers and bomb shelters skyrocketed as the 21st century revealed all kinds of new threats to humanity. Decades later, the COVID-19 pandemic only worsened people's fears, and more than a few folks looked to the past to create a safe haven in or near their homes. Of course, bunkers and secluded homes off the grid aren't cheap, ensuring only the wealthiest among us have the means to secure themselves should a doomsday arrive.

Tech billionaires and celebrities certainly fit the bill, and several high-profile people build incredible bunkers or learn to live entirely off the grid should the need arise. Each of these celebrities decided to prepare for the possibility of a doomsday scenario, and the wealthier the celebrity, the more massive and elaborate their shelters. Some built panic rooms or learned skills to keep them alive, while others built massive compounds, the insides of which remain a mystery to the public.