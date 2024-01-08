Meet Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Real-Life Neighbor Aleah Woodmansee

Gypsy Rose Blanchard dreamed of a fairy tale life of epic Disney proportions. However, Gypsy Rose's real-life story was a horror flick rather than a magical love story. She grew up isolated and abused by her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with just one real-life friend, her next-door neighbor, Aleah Woodmansee.

Gypsy Rose and Woodmansee were described as having a "big sister" relationship, hanging out, surfing the net, and swapping girl tips. "She would show interest in different boys and try to ask me advice on, you know, 'How do you approach them? How do you, like, kiss a boy?'" Woodmansee told ABC News. "Gypsy just wanted to be a regular teen." Sadly, Gypsy Rose was far from that. Woodmansee had no idea of the horrors occurring under her neighbor's roof until it was too late, though. When Gypsy Rose was arrested in 2015, Woodmansee discovered her BFF — and her over-protective, smothering mom — were not who she believed them to be. "I thought I knew these people so well. I come to find out I have no idea who they are," she told WISN 12 News. "It's kind of painful because I really thought I was really close to them."

After news broke of Gypsy Rose's involvement in her mother's gruesome murder, Woodmansee was unwittingly thrust into the media spotlight at the center of a very public and very sensationalist criminal trial. So, what happened to her after Gypsy Rose landed in prison? And now she's been released, are they still friends?