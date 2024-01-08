Britney Spears And Paul Richard Soliz's Relationship Explained
Britney Spears' love life has been full of ups and downs and her six-year relationship with Sam Asghari was no different. The pair appeared to be going strong when they tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in June 2022, but just a year later, they called it quits. The fitness trainer filed for divorce in August 2023 and things quickly got messy as Asghari accused his ex of infidelity and physical abuse. According to insiders who spoke with TMZ, Spears' third husband was sure she had cheated on him with a staffer because he allegedly saw video of their encounter. He also claimed, per TMZ, that she was violent and once gave him a black eye while he slept.
While the singer didn't respond directly, one source told Entertainment Tonight, "She has been denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions." Spears reportedly turned to friends for support and, according to Page Six, also found strength in a new love interest: Paul Richard Soliz. While there have been conflicting reports about their union, Spears and Soliz, who used to be a member of her housekeeping team, were spotted together around Los Angeles on multiple occasions. Here's everything we know about Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz's headline-making relationship.
Inside Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz's relationship
Mere days after Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's split was confirmed in August 2023, Page Six learned that the singer was already getting close to someone else. The man in question was Paul Richard Soliz who, according to Page Six, was previously hired to work at Spears' home as a sort of housekeeper. A source told the outlet his tasks were basic and included activities like "clean[ing] toilets, mop[ping] floors, and pick[ing] up trash." Speaking with Us Weekly, another insider elaborated, "He fixed things around the house, things like doorknobs and unclog toilets." However, it seems Soliz — who was hired without a background check — started his job shortly after being released from prison and only lasted two months before being fired because his criminal past was discovered.
Even so, despite Soliz's shady past, sources told Page Six in September 2023 that he was indeed dating Spears. At the same time, other insiders shared an opposite account with one telling the Daily Mail they were not an item. "Britney is not dating Paul," the source assured. "They had a short fling after Sam left but that was it." They added that "Britney hooked up with him twice," but said she called it quits and cut off all contact after she learned of his criminal record.
What we know about Paul Richard Soliz's criminal past
Paul Richard Soliz is adamant he's not a bad guy and Britney Spears knows that. When paparazzi caught up with him outside of a San Fernando courthouse in September 2023, he said he wouldn't talk about their relationship, but confirmed they were seeing each other and she was supportive of him. "She's a good person," he mused. When asked if he was the staffer Spears had allegedly cheated on Sam Asghari with, he brushed off the question and demurred, "Sam is a good guy too — I like Sam." Soliz also shared details about his personal life, clarifying he was more than just a housekeeper. "I own my own business," he said. "I do license contractor technique tile."
As for why he was going to court, he shared it was because of his kids. "I have a handful of children, the mother of my children passed away," he explained. Noting he had custody of them, he said he wanted to "file an emergency ex parte to attempt to remove two of my children from their maternal grandmother."
As for his criminal past, Page Six learned he was charged with child endangerment (which was dismissed) and convicted of one count of disturbing the peace in 2014. Then, in 2016, he was charged with driving with a suspended license (which was dismissed) and convicted of driving without a license. More recently, he was arrested in 2020 and convicted of felony possession of a firearm in 2022. According to Us Weekly, he spent 90 days in jail.