Britney Spears And Paul Richard Soliz's Relationship Explained

Paul Richard Soliz is adamant he's not a bad guy and Britney Spears knows that. When paparazzi caught up with him outside of a San Fernando courthouse in September 2023, he said he wouldn't talk about their relationship, but confirmed they were seeing each other and she was supportive of him. "She's a good person," he mused. When asked if he was the staffer Spears had allegedly cheated on Sam Asghari with, he brushed off the question and demurred, "Sam is a good guy too — I like Sam." Soliz also shared details about his personal life, clarifying he was more than just a housekeeper. "I own my own business," he said. "I do license contractor technique tile."

As for why he was going to court, he shared it was because of his kids. "I have a handful of children, the mother of my children passed away," he explained. Noting he had custody of them, he said he wanted to "file an emergency ex parte to attempt to remove two of my children from their maternal grandmother."

As for his criminal past, Page Six learned he was charged with child endangerment (which was dismissed) and convicted of one count of disturbing the peace in 2014. Then, in 2016, he was charged with driving with a suspended license (which was dismissed) and convicted of driving without a license. More recently, he was arrested in 2020 and convicted of felony possession of a firearm in 2022. According to Us Weekly, he spent 90 days in jail.