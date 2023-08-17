The Wild Theories About Britney Spears And Sam Asghari's Marriage

Britney Spears and longtime partner Sam Asghari are reportedly headed for divorce, but according to some fans, there was never really a marriage in the first place — or at least none beyond what's on paper.

On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, TMZ broke the news that Spears and Asghari have separated after over half a decade together and a year of marriage. Sources familiar with the situation told the outlet that the split stemmed from an explosive fight that involved accusations of cheating, leading to Asghari moving out of their shared home. "It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," they divulged. Meanwhile, another source told People that the split has been a long time coming, as the two have been dealing with relationship troubles for months now. "It's been very toxic between them for a long time," the insider dished. "There has been constant drama. It's sad. A divorce would be devastating for Britney."

Spears likely doesn't have anything to worry about on the financial side of things as Variety reported that she has a team of Avengers-esque lawyers on her side, including powerhouse attorney to celebrities Laura Wasser and Mathew Rosengart, the same lawyer who helped her break free from her years-long conservatorship. What she should be worrying about, at least to some fans, is figuring out whether her entire relationship with Asghari was a sham. Apparently, some are of the mind that he was hired by Spears' father all along.