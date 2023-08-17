The Wild Theories About Britney Spears And Sam Asghari's Marriage
Britney Spears and longtime partner Sam Asghari are reportedly headed for divorce, but according to some fans, there was never really a marriage in the first place — or at least none beyond what's on paper.
On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, TMZ broke the news that Spears and Asghari have separated after over half a decade together and a year of marriage. Sources familiar with the situation told the outlet that the split stemmed from an explosive fight that involved accusations of cheating, leading to Asghari moving out of their shared home. "It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," they divulged. Meanwhile, another source told People that the split has been a long time coming, as the two have been dealing with relationship troubles for months now. "It's been very toxic between them for a long time," the insider dished. "There has been constant drama. It's sad. A divorce would be devastating for Britney."
Spears likely doesn't have anything to worry about on the financial side of things as Variety reported that she has a team of Avengers-esque lawyers on her side, including powerhouse attorney to celebrities Laura Wasser and Mathew Rosengart, the same lawyer who helped her break free from her years-long conservatorship. What she should be worrying about, at least to some fans, is figuring out whether her entire relationship with Asghari was a sham. Apparently, some are of the mind that he was hired by Spears' father all along.
Some fans think their whole relationship was fake
It's no secret that Britney Spears has some of the staunchest supporters in the business, with most of her fans advocating for her freedom — as they should. The #FreeBritney movement was a testament to that loyalty, as fans took to the streets to fight for the termination of her conservatorship. It's for this reason that some have grown overly protective of the star, to the point that some theories circulating in fan spaces claim that her relationship with Sam Asghari was fake from the get-go.
Some of these fans have been giving Asghari the side-eye as early as 2020, with one speculating that he had been hired to look after the pop star. "I feel he is a FAKE and PAID to watch Britney and make her life look somewhat normal on Instagram," they tweeted, with another theorizing the same thing. "I think at first he was put in as a handler someone helped to get him close to Britney not to harm her [or] protect her," they said. Some fans on Reddit have a similar theory, with one noting, "Idk what to make of him, however, my gut tells me he's on the payroll, a handler of sorts, kind of like the guys who were paid to be around Elvis."
These conspiracy theories remained even until news of their impending divorce broke, with a growing number of fans thinking that Asghari was either with Spears for money or was indeed hired. "They were never really married. It was a sham. He was paid to pretend to marry her so she could look normal," a fan claimed.
What have Britney Spears and Sam Asghari said about their relationship?
It's not quite clear how some fans came to the conclusion that their entire relationship is a sham, considering how Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have spoken highly of each other online and in the media. In 2018, in the early years of their romance, Spears took to Instagram to gush about her then-boyfriend. "Everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!!" she wrote. Sources close to the couple also told People that Asghari has Spears' best interests at heart. "Sam has been Britney's rock for years," they noted. "She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."
Asghari, for his part, assured fans that he would always support and protect Spears. "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he said. But the funny thing is now that there is news that they are divorcing, sources divulged to Page Six that the model is looking to get the maximum payout he could get. Asghari is supposedly "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid." Hmmm, maybe the skeptical fans do have a point.