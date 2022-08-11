Britney Spears' Lawyer Takes Kevin Federline To Task Over Video Leak

Britney Spears' battle with her ex-husband Kevin Federline has taken a nasty turn. The pair, who share children Sean Preston and Jayden James, split in 2007 after three years of marriage. And while the former lovers have had several co-parenting conflicts over the years, Federline's recent claim about the pop singer did not go over well. During an interview with ITV, Federline revealed that Sean and Jayden had not seen their mother in months (via Daily Mail). He also noted that the children have expressed disapproval of Spears' bizarre online behavior.

In response to the former dancer's claim, Spears recalled a time when she felt her sons were being "hateful" while on a visit to her home. "There's being rude then there's being HATEFUL," wrote on Instagram, per Page Six.

After Spears' remarks, Federline posted a video of the singer appearing to argue with their two children. "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they've been through," Federline captioned the video. Adding, "This isn't even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this. #NeverFearTruth." Now, Spears' lawyer is slamming the former reality star for leaking the since-deleted video.