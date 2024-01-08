Who Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Husband Ryan Scott Anderson?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's marriage with Ryan Scott Anderson started while she was in jail for second-degree murder. After years of being abused and forced to fake serious illnesses by her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, Gypsy created a plan with her then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, to kill her mom, per NBC News. The former couple went through with the plan but were caught. Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Although her relationship with Godejohn faltered, Gypsy found love again.

Gypsy and Anderson's romance began when he wrote a letter to her in jail, according to People. He shared, "It was when Tiger King was really popular. My co-worker at the time was like, 'I want to write Tiger King.' I said, 'I'll tell you what, if you write him, I'll write Gypsy Rose Blanchard.' I never thought she'd be my wife." In the letter, Anderson voiced his admiration for Gypsy's story and divulged every detail about his life. Their connection grew and despite her family's plea to wait until after her release to marry Anderson, Gypsy took the leap of faith. The couple tied the knot in a prison ceremony in July 2022.

In December 2023, Anderson picked up his wife from prison after she was released early, per People. Since her release, the couple has been spending their time together, and as her life has been brought into the spotlight once again, let's get to know Gypsy's husband.