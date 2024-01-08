Who Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Husband Ryan Scott Anderson?
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's marriage with Ryan Scott Anderson started while she was in jail for second-degree murder. After years of being abused and forced to fake serious illnesses by her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, Gypsy created a plan with her then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, to kill her mom, per NBC News. The former couple went through with the plan but were caught. Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Although her relationship with Godejohn faltered, Gypsy found love again.
Gypsy and Anderson's romance began when he wrote a letter to her in jail, according to People. He shared, "It was when Tiger King was really popular. My co-worker at the time was like, 'I want to write Tiger King.' I said, 'I'll tell you what, if you write him, I'll write Gypsy Rose Blanchard.' I never thought she'd be my wife." In the letter, Anderson voiced his admiration for Gypsy's story and divulged every detail about his life. Their connection grew and despite her family's plea to wait until after her release to marry Anderson, Gypsy took the leap of faith. The couple tied the knot in a prison ceremony in July 2022.
In December 2023, Anderson picked up his wife from prison after she was released early, per People. Since her release, the couple has been spending their time together, and as her life has been brought into the spotlight once again, let's get to know Gypsy's husband.
Ryan Scott Anderson and Gypsy Rose share the same hometown
Ryan Scott Anderson seemed to luck out that he was from Louisiana when he messaged Gypsy Rose Blanchard because it was part of the reason she decided to reply. Anderson told People, "She told me the main reason [she wrote back] was probably because I was from Louisiana. So I credit that as being the most important thing." Gypsy is originally from Louisiana, but she and her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, moved to Missouri after Hurricane Katrina. It seems Gypsy maintained a special connection with her hometown. Not only is it the reason she responded to Anderson, but the couple is also reportedly planning to head back to Louisiana following her release, according to News Nation.
The move to Louisiana should be fairly easy for the couple, as Gypsy's family lives there, and Anderson's job is also located in the state. Very few details are known about Anderson's professional career, but when he married Gypsy, their marriage certificate revealed that Anderson is a middle school special education teacher from Saint Charles, Louisiana according to People. It's unclear where Anderson teaches, but his teaching duties haven't stopped him from being there for Gypsy. She told the outlet, "Ryan has seen me through some really good times, some really hard times. I would say that he is probably the most compassionate soul that I've ever met, and the most patient."
Ryan Scott Anderson and Gypsy Rose want children
Since her release, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been making the most of her days, especially those spent with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson. Ahead of New Year's Eve 2023, the public figure shared a photo of her and Anderson sharing a kiss on social media. She captioned the photo, "A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby." Blanchard isn't wasting any more time now that she is free and she is spending her days with the ones she loves most — but that's not the only plan she has for the future.
When speaking with People ahead of her release, Blanchard revealed that she and Anderson are hoping to have children. Blanchard isn't oblivious to the fact that when she and Anderson do have kids, she'll have to explain why she went to prison. She shared, "It's hard because I'm going into a new life and I'm newly married, and I'm going to have kids one day, and I'm going to have to explain to my kids why their grandmother on mommy's side isn't around. And that's going to be a really hard conversation." Despite going through a traumatic childhood herself, Blanchard isn't worried that she will be anything like her mother. The public figure is just looking forward to starting her future with Anderson and she hopes that will include children one day.