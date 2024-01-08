Bradley Cooper Was Insufferable At The 2024 Golden Globes & Everyone Noticed

This year's awards season is shaping up to be Bradley Cooper versus the world — and the wrath of film X, formerly Twitter. In case you haven't heard, a lot is hanging over the actor's shoulders as he's expected to finally break his 10-year Oscar curse. Think of Cooper as the next Leonardo DiCaprio, but with less cheering from the sidelines. Plenty of fans have decided to root against the star, especially since many thought that he had shaded fellow contender Cillian Murphy — the very person to whom he lost the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama award at the 2024 Golden Globes.

If you can recall, Cooper proudly revealed that he spent six years trying to learn the art of conducting to accurately portray the late Leonard Bernstein in the biopic, "Maestro." In his Variety "Actors on Actors" interview opposite Emma Stone, he underscored the fact that it took him a long time to prepare. "This wasn't like you got a call, and in six months, you're going to do it. This had to have taken years," he said, which fans took to mean was a sneaky jab at Murphy, who previously admitted that he was only given half a year to prep for the titular role on "Oppenheimer."

Since then, many had prayed for Cooper's downfall, and his apparent sore loser behavior at the awards show didn't win him any sympathy points either. After missing out on awards for a film he starred in, produced, and directed, the actor found himself on the receiving end of fan fury.